CHICAGO _ Eloy Jimenez felt he was close to getting timing back.
"I don't feel 100 percent yet with the timing, but I know it's coming," Jimenez said before Saturday's game against the Athletics.
He locked in during the fifth inning, blasting a solo home run. Reynaldo Lopez and the Sox bullpen did the rest in a 3-2 victory in front of 27,026 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Lopez continued his dazzling second half, scattering six hits while striking out three and walking three in 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He entered Saturday with a 2.56 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break.
He was sharp again Saturday, exiting after issuing a one-out walk in the seventh. The A's loaded the bases with two outs, but right fielder Jon Jay made a nice sliding catch on a Chad Pinder liner to end the inning.
The Sox took the lead in the third. Leury Garcia stole third and scored on a throwing error by catcher Chris Herrmann.
Jimenez made it 2-0 with his 19th homer of the season. He had been in a slump since returning from injured list (bruised ulnar nerve in his right arm). He was 10 for 52 (.192) with one home run and three RBIs in the previous 12 games.
Jimenez delivered on the same night of his bobblehead promotion.
Tim Anderson extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the seventh. He gave the Sox an insurance run, scoring from first on a Welington Castillo single later in the inning.
The A's scored twice in the ninth, but closer Alex Colome struck out Khris Davis with the bases loaded for his 23rd save in 24 chances.
