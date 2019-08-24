CHICAGO _ The Rangers used the long ball to beat the White Sox 4-0 on Saturday in front of 26,454 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Willie Calhoun hit a two-run homer off Ivan Nova in the sixth, and Danny Santana hit a two-run homer off Jimmy Cordero in the seventh.
Kolby Allard allowed six hits and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings for the Rangers, who snapped the Sox's three-game winning streak.
First baseman Jose Abreu had two of the Sox's eight hits. He singled to right in the first for the 1,000th hit of his career.
Eloy Jimenez went 1 for 4 with a single in his return to the lineup after missing two games with mild hip soreness.
Nova pitched well in the loss. He allowed two runs, one earned, in 5 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts and no walks.
Elvis Andrus reached on an error by Sox shortstop Tim Anderson with one out in the sixth. Calhoun followed with his two-run homer to right. Santana's two-run homer came with two outs in the seventh.
The Sox threatened in the seventh, placing runners on first and second with no outs. Adam Engel struck out, Yolmer Sanchez flew out to center and Leury Garcia struck out.
The four-game series concludes Sunday.
