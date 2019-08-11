Aug. 11-- Aug. 11--Honeybees occupy some unusual places in the Yakima Valley. Some bees have lived atop the Larson Building in Yakima, which was OK. Swarms sometimes move into attics or garages, which is another story.
In such cases, members of the Central Washington Beekeepers Association often step in to move the colony to a better place. Bees are crucial for apple and fruit production -- farmers need them to pollinate the fruit blossoms -- so it's especially important here to help, not harm, one of the hardest-working insects in the world.
Bees need safe homes more than ever as they face health challenges such as parasites, diseases, poor nutrition, loss of forage habitat and environmental toxins. Folks at the Yakima Valley Museum saw a way to shelter bees and share their story at the same time.
The museum's new honeybee exhibit, "Busy Bees of the Valley," features a glass-paneled observation hive and officially opens Saturday to coincide with National Beekeepers Day. The bees come and go through a clear plexiglass tube that connects the hive to the outdoors.
In a free talk beginning at 2 p.m. that day, Katie Buckley of the Central Washington Beekeepers Association will highlight the role bees play in our daily lives and how their health is vitally important to the Valley.
Buckley, who works at the state Department of Agriculture investigating invasive species, is an entomologist with a focus on conservation biological control in vineyards from Washington State University. She also holds a Master of Science degree in entomology with a focus on pollination ecology from the University of Florida, and a Bachelor of Science degree in entomology from Purdue University.
She will answer questions after her talk, and guests can enjoy sweet treats made with the product of all those honeybees' work.
Those attending will learn some basic facts about bees. Such as: There are almost 20,000 species of bees in the world, and about 3,500 species live in the United States. Only a few make honey and just one species is used commercially, according to information from the museum.
What bees do translates into big bucks. A report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes that pollination is responsible for more than $15 billion in added crop value, in particular for specialty crops like nuts, berries, fruits and vegetables.
"Honeybees are the most common pollinator in modern agriculture. While many of our staples (corn, wheat and rice) are wind-pollinated, most of the fruits, nuts and vegetables we eat require insect pollination," Buckley said. "Apples, cherries, blueberries and melons (to name but a few) all need insect pollination to set fruit."
Even vegetables such as carrots, beets, radishes and cabbages need pollination to produce seed for the next crop, she noted. And that need will increase, according to the USDA.
"Of the 2.5 million colonies of bees in the United States, the almond crop in California alone requires approximately 2 million colonies, and this need is projected to increase significantly over the next few years," the Survey of Honey Bee Pests and Diseases says. The report was compiled by the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service experts.
That's a staggering statistic on top of the fact that last winter, approximately 40 percent of honeybee colonies in the United States died. Honeybees and bees in general face many challenges, with varroa mites the biggest threat to honeybees.
"Beekeepers must treat their hives for varroa mites, or the hives eventually die. The mites also carry viruses, which further weaken hives, and have been implicated in playing a role in Colony Collapse Disorder," Buckley said. "Besides the mites, diseases and (Colony Collapse Disorder), the major threats to bees in general are pesticides and loss of habitat.
"Insecticides, when used improperly, have been responsible for some very large hive losses. Herbicides contribute to habitat loss, as many plant species considered weeds are also important bee forage."
A scarcity of drones -- male bees -- means fewer opportunities for the queen to mate, which affects genetic diversity. By mating with as many drones as possible, queens help maintain genetic diversity and thus strengthen bees' ability to fight disease.
"There are very few drones in here, if any," Peter Arnold, the museum's executive director, said of the museum's hive of about 15,000 to 20,000 female worker bees.
A hive can house up to 40,000 bees, nearly all of them female, with a few hundred drones and just one queen. The museum's hive, installed in early June, was halved by its owner when its queen was removed; caretakers feared the hive would outgrow its space and the entire swarm would follow the queen out the door to a bigger home, so to speak.
Installed by an amateur beekeeper who will take the bees back home over the winter and bring them back next spring, the museum's hive is self-maintaining. For example, when bees die, others carry their bodies out of the hive, Arnold said.
Sharing information
Along with its exhibit featuring live creatures, already unusual for a museum traditionally focused on history, this exhibit is a big advance in terms of text, Arnold said.
"Usually there's too much text and it's hard to read," Arnold said. And it may be too scholarly for the general public, meaning most visitors won't want to read it.
"We hired a text writer in Britain. You strip the volume of text down -- short sentences, short paragraphs, less than 10 words in a sentence," he added, so visitors can absorb exhibit information quickly. After all, learning is the point.
The information is presented in small chunks of text presented in several walnut-framed hexagons fabricated at MakerSpace in downtown Yakima. Heath Lambe, curator of exhibits at the Yakima Valley Museum and board president of Yakima MakerSpace, joined the museum staff in mid-May. His strong connection with MakerSpace enabled that effort.
Among efforts to revitalize the museum and make it more interactive, especially for kids, is a push for more information in Spanish -- as much as possible. That is starting with this exhibit, which will feature two touch-screen computers with all exhibit text in Spanish. Future exhibits will include information in English and Spanish in the same place, Arnold said.
Along with a large, eye-catching photo mural, the honeybee exhibit, which fits into the area of the museum emphasizing agriculture, features some STEM elements. Kids can check out the cool refractometer (which tests the sugar content of apples) and penetrometer (which measures the crispness of apples). Both were donated and embody the science of agriculture.
The exhibit also includes a bee smoker that kids can handle, a beekeeper outfit, an example of a hive and a historic wagon used to transport fruit and produce. Videos will join the offerings in the future.
"We're going to put up a video wall. We'll film up to 10 two-minute videos of the apple industry and show them here," Arnold said.
He hopes the exhibit of busy bees and how they make a big difference will also attract and educate those who want a quick but thorough dive into the agriculture of the Yakima Valley, particularly apples.
"This can also be a showcase for the industry," he said. "This will really be the only place in town where people can learn about the modern apple industry."
