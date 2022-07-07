MONTREAL — There are a handful of pressing needs for the Kraken before Thursday's NHL entry draft.
No one doubts the team needs to score more. It also could use a puck-moving, right-handed-shot defenseman to balance a lefty-heavy squad.
Thing is, team needs present day often change by the time a draft pick bears fruit at the top level. Another thing the Kraken are in desperate need of is minor-league depth, considering the team's lone draft class of a year ago consists of seven players — six of which will remain in the minors once Matty Beniers makes the big club this fall.
And that means anybody the Kraken chooses at No. 4 overall will automatically ascend to near the top of the prospect depth chart. There are a good four or five candidates on that list; two of them right-handed defensemen in David Jiricek and Simon Nemec, along with three forwards in Cutter Gauthier, Joakim Kemell and Matthew Savoie.
Not to mention, some dark horses that could slip through given this isn't considered a premium draft year and many of the candidates seem bunched awfully close together in the top-10. National pundits from both the U.S. and Canada have weighed in with diverging opinions as well.
Here's a look at some recent mock drafts.
Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet
Kraken pick: Defenseman Simon Nemec, HK Nitra Slovakia.
His comment: Has two-plus years of experience playing in the top men's league in Slovakia, but also the benefit of two worlds and an Olympics, and he's never looked out of place.
A coveted "Right Shot" "D" prospect who is a transitional defender that quarterbacks the power play. Sneaky strong. He has the strength and movement to angle opponents and finish his check along the boards. High end hockey "IQ." Head on a swivel.
Chris Peters, The Daily Faceoff
Kraken pick: Defenseman David Jiricek, HC Plzen Czech Republic.
His comment: A highly mobile, 6-foot-3 defenseman with a bomb of a shot and solid puck-moving capabilities, Jiricek has incredible upside relative to the class. He missed the second half of the season due to a knee injury, needing more than three months to rehab. Jiricek returned in time to play for the Czech national team at the Men's World Championship, showing that he's healthy and prepared to make an impact.
Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News
Kraken pick: Nemec.
His comment: Who will be the first D-man off the board? It's gonna be tight. But Nemec is a great candidate thanks to his mobility, his ability to defend and the offensive skills he brings to the back end. Had a monster playoff run with Nitra, putting up nearly a point per game.
McKeen's Hockey, Yahoo! Sports
Kraken pick: Jiricek.
His comment: This draft is going to be wild. For my money, I think Jiricek fits the profile of the type of player that Ron Francis and Robert Kron seemed to target last year and when they were drafting in Carolina. Plus, Kron is of Czech heritage himself. Jiricek gives them a potential top three defender who can play in all situations, but who may require a bit of patience as his game becomes more refined.
Corey Pronman, The Athletic
Kraken pick: C Shane Wright, OHL Kingston Frontenacs.
His comment: If Wright starts to slip a little, my bet is this is his floor. If it goes Wright, (Juraj) Slafkovsky, (Logan) Cooley 1-2-3, then I believe Seattle will be down to one of the top two defensemen, Jiricek and Nemec, Joakim Kemell or (Cutter) Gauthier, with my money being on them taking Nemec.
Bob McKenzie, TSN
Kraken pick: Nemec.
His comment: The 6-foot, 199-pound Slovak is a smooth-skating, intelligent defenseman who is a highly efficient puck mover with a solid two-way game. He doesn't possess elite or wow factor offensive ability and he's not a punishing physical defender, but his skating and smarts give him the assets to be a No. 2 or No. 3 NHL blueliner. He was as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 7 in our survey of scouts.