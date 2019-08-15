VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. _ Hospitals smell like home to Ren Capucao.
"People find it weird," he said with a laugh. "For me, visiting the hospital was a fun thing."
Growing up in Virginia Beach, Capucao, now 27, would often visit his mother at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, where she worked as a nurse for three decades.
"I would see all these Filipino health care workers at the hospital, and most of them were nurses," he said.
It didn't seem unusual _ in the Filipino family in which he was raised, it was normal to be encouraged to be a nurse. But as he grew older and entered the field himself, he started to wonder why.
So he decided to find out. For the past few years, starting out of curiosity and now as part of his dissertation for a doctorate of philosophy in nursing at the University of Virginia, Capucao has researched the history of Filipino nurses in Virginia and beyond.
His research won a grant from Virginia Humanities and has also blossomed into a "Hidden Nurses" initiative with the university's Jefferson Trust.
Capucao interviewed current and former nurses from around the commonwealth for the project, and delved into the limited literature available on the history of Filipino American nurses.
"I feel like a lot of times between generations, there's a missing link, a missing understanding," Capucao said. The oral histories have helped him connect to the culture.
What's become clear is there's no simple answer or direct line. The explanation lies somewhere at the intersection of multiple cultures and more than a century of American labor, immigration and military policies.
"I just felt like all these stories were a part of me in some way."
___
Capucao studied the history of Filipino nurses in Virginia for his dissertation, and presented his research at the Philippine Cultural Center in Virginia Beach on Saturday.
It began with American colonialism, Capucao said.
In 1898 at the end of the Spanish-American War, Spain ceded the Philippines, which had been its colony since the 1500s, to the United States. It would remain a U.S. territory until its independence nearly five decades later.
Now in control of the islands, the Americans started importing their own models of education _ including for nursing.
"Health care, in general, at that time symbolized modernity," Capucao said. "So the 'American dream' is instilled in the Filipino people, from like the early 1900s. And it really lives on. They're really transforming the Philippine culture at that moment."
Nursing was a tool used for social mobility. Early on both men and women were going into the field, "but since it's an American model, they pushed out men from nursing," Capucao said.
It was also one of few opportunities to "get outside the domestic sphere" and travel.
America "is the place of dreams," he said. "So why not go into nursing?"
Filipino nurses started coming to America as early as 1911, Capucao found. He discovered the journey of one who landed in Cleveland in 1926.
Then following World War II, the states experienced a severe nursing shortage while also building and modernizing lots more hospitals. An exchange visitor program created in 1948 to combat Soviet propaganda by exposing foreigners to American society brought "the first mass migration of Filipino nurses."
A second wave followed around 1965, when federal officials passed a new immigration act that allowed residents to petition for family members to join them in the U.S., and introduced visas that let hospitals recruit nurses from abroad and give them green cards.
"From there it really opens up migration from the Eastern hemisphere," Capucao said. "By the '70s, you start seeing the Philippines commercialize nursing. That becomes one of their biggest exports.
"It's like they were groomed to work here in the U.S."
Meanwhile, shortly after the country's independence in 1946, the Americans reached an agreement with the islands that allowed them to recruit Philippine citizens directly into the U.S. Navy, mainly as stewards, for which there was "an urgent need" during the Korean War, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command website. Soon the agreement was amended to specify that at least 2,000 Filipino men enter the Navy each year, and the program continued through the 1990s.
Because of all that overlapping history, "throughout the 20th century, especially along the Eastern seaboard at large hospitals and naval bases, Filipino men and women would intersect," Capucao said. "You start seeing Filipino nurses come to the Hampton Roads area because of Naval Station Norfolk."
The region's naval base helped give rise to the large Filipino population that continues to reside in Hampton Roads _ nearly 30,000 in the seven cities as of 2010, according to Old Dominion University's Filipino American Center. More than 60% of that population lives in Virginia Beach.
___
Last week, Capucao was working on his presentation. He's blown up a large map on which he plans to ask the nurses present to use pushpins to represent where they've worked in the world.
He handed his mother, Jolly, a pin and she demonstrated, driving the pin into the map propped up in their garage. Hers was placed in Pangasinan, a Philippine province where she worked before moving to America.
"Since I was in high school I really wanted to be a nurse because I always see this picture or see the nurses with their white uniform, white caps," said Jolly, now 65.
"The white cap for many nurses was a status symbol of accomplishing your dreams," her son added.
Jolly Capucao got her nursing degree in 1976 and worked as a public health nurse in her home country for about a decade. Her brother was in the U.S. Navy, and she and the rest of her family were waiting for his petition sponsoring their migration to be approved. It took years, but she came to the states in 1986.
"Going abroad (means) getting more money," she said. "That's why I did it. The compensation is much better as compared to the Philippines. Here the dollar is really worth what you're doing."
She retired from Chesapeake Regional earlier this month. "It's, like, already in your blood that you have to do nursing," she said.
Arriving in Hampton Roads can come with culture shock. Nurses have to first pass a licensing exam, but for a long time there was no place to turn for help.
That's why Araceli Marcial founded the Philippine Nurses Association of Virginia _ then of Tidewater _ in 1978.
It was "designed to help the need of the Filipino nurse," said Marcial, now 84, who's still passionate about nursing education and active in the region. She faced her own struggles when she first arrived in America from the Philippines in her early 20s.
"Everyone was talking about going to America," she said. "It was a dream of my mother's. All I heard was, 'We're going to America.'"
Through the foreign exchange program, Marcial landed at the Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey in 1960, working in the operating room.
"But we were not used for what they said on the papers," she said. "We were underpaid. We were placed wherever needed. It was an eye-opener."
She went to Philadelphia, met her husband who was in the military, and went back to the Philippines while he fought in Vietnam. Around 1970, she landed in Norfolk, where she started working with the Filipino Women's Club and later started the nursing association.
She said it's more necessary than ever for the group to bring young nurses together. There's still discrimination in the workplace _ such as always being passed up for promotions.
Capucao talked to nurses working in the South who remember being seen as "in between": considered white inside the hospital, but discouraged from using both white and "colored" bathrooms elsewhere.
"You have to work every day to be accepted," Marcial said.
Catherine Paler, the incoming president of the association who works in the oncology department at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, said she thinks "a lot of hidden nurses have gone through this and not really spoken up."
"We're more a culture of being humble. We don't outright make our needs known."
Paler said a large part of her role with the nursing association is providing social support to young Filipino nurses arriving. And they are, consistently.
Sentara recently recruited dozens of international nurses, a majority of them from the Philippines, as part of a recruitment effort that started late last year, said Arlene Sadoff, the health system's director of talent acquisitions. It's always a struggle to find enough nurses, she said.
Officials recruit nationally and internationally, but the islands specifically "tend to have candidates available that are interested in coming to the United States," she said. "It's not that we're targeting the Philippines per se, that's just where they're a bit more available" and already have nursing degrees.
___
This is the driving force behind Capucao's oral history project: It's vital to remember the past in order to make the best decisions for the future.
"Filipino nurses are also hidden nurses, where everyone knows they're at almost every hospital, and yet no one takes the time to listen to their stories or try to understand their history."
Growing up, he wanted to go into the medical field but never as a nurse. After earning a history degree from the University of Virginia, he reconsidered.
Capucao is passionate that the profession is undervalued and often misunderstood. Plus with an aging population, America is well on its way to a severe nursing shortage.
"It brings to light how serious (the issue of) labor migration is. Do we need to focus more on training nurses in the U.S. or are we going to recruit more nurses abroad?"
Paler said Capucao's work is creating an appreciation of the struggles the first waves of Filipino American nurses endured. She hopes it inspires the new generations to advocate for themselves and others.
"And, hopefully, be able to write their own story."
___
(c)2019 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)
Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):