July 26-- Jul. 26--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Sixteen teams will open play in the Junior Legion AA state tournament in Yakima on Saturday and it's a good bet a local team will end up in the championship game.
Then again, anything's a good bet in this wide-open six-day race.
The West Valley Baseball Club and host Yakima Junior Beetles are in the Parker Faller Field half of the bracket and the Yakima Valley Peppers are in the Pete Orgill Field half.
West Valley's crew will definitely be one to watch after winning the Central Washington League's North Division and then capturing the district title with a 7-6 win in nine innings over South champion Kennewick last Sunday.
With a 41-5 record and one of the tournament's three top seeds, West Valley will face the Lynden Lightning on Saturday at 4 p.m.
"Beating Kennewick gives us a lot of confidence that we can play with anybody," said coach Ryan Johnson. "We've got four, five kids who can pitch and we've been consistent in finding ways to win."
The Peppers, who reached the final four at state last year, finished second in the CWL North and earned the district's No. 3 state seed. Yakima Valley is 40-16 with an impressive title at the Spokane Wood Bat tournament, which included West Valley.
"We were 7-0 in Spokane and really played well after a rough start to the season," said coach Chris Keller, whose team started 2-6 in league and 10-10 overall. "We've seen 11 of the 16 teams (in the state field) and there's a lot of good ones out there. There's probably eight, nine teams capable of winning it."
Yakima Valley opens Saturday against Wilder Baseball of Port Angeles at 10 a.m.
The Junior Beetles have a good time slot to open in a 7 p.m. contest on their home field Saturday, but a formidable opponent awaits in Mount Spokane. The Wild won last year's Junior state title, beating the Kennewick Phantoms in the final, and it returns with Spokane's No. 1 seed.
Yakima's Juniors won three of four against the Peppers to start the season and were 10-10 in the CWL's North.
The tournament's other top seed are the Mount Vernon Riverdogs, who are in the Orgill bracket and a potential second-round opponent for the Peppers.
A pre-tournament barbeque will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at Parker with a home run derby scheduled for 7:30.
The double-elimination tournament runs through Thursday with the title game slated for 1 p.m.
--The West Valley Bees qualified for the eight-team Junior Legion A state tournament in Hanford and will open play Saturday against Mt. Spokane at 1 p.m.
LOCAL JUNIOR ROSTERS
West Valley Baseball Club: Adam Goodrich, Eli Grange, Johnny Hanses, Alex Huber, Drew Johnson, Jaden Klebaum, Blake Leaverton, Layne Lemke, Tommy Meluskey, Connor Schlect, Blake Steiner, Brady Steiner, Cody Wells, Derek Wolff. Coach: Ryan Johnson.
Yakima Valley Peppers: Evan, Anderson, Drew Benjamin, Mitchell Cruzen, Danny Cypher, Conner Dailey, Chase Ergeson, Ryker Fortier, Paul Harris, Jack Jenkins, Wyatt Johnson, Teagan Mahre, Alex Morford, Dean Pettyjohn, Matt Quincy, Jose Radillo, Sawyer Townsend. Coach: Chris Keller.
Yakima Junior Beetles: Wyatt Beetchnow, Geoff Edgar, Josh Fernandez, Hunter Kleinow, Leo Lemus, Greyson McDaniel, Angel Morales, Dillan Morrow, Frankie Olivas, David Perales, Keenan Rottman, Noah Sanchez, Jared Sires, Ethan Williams. Coach: Mark Day.