230822-newslocal-wildfiresmoke 01.JPG
Smoke from wildfires fills the sky above the Columbia River and the Wenatchee Valley, as seen from Burch Mountain Road Saturday morning.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — The air quality in Wenatchee has been unhealthy since Saturday — the result of wildfire smoke from fires in the Cascades and Canada — but is expected to begin improving Monday and slowly improve on Tuesday and Wednesday

The Air Quality Index on Monday morning was 239, or "very unhealthy," in Wenatchee which means that everyone should reduce exposure to the smoke by staying indoors. AQI in Leavenworth and Chelan was also "very unhealthy."



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

