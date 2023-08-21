WENATCHEE — The air quality in Wenatchee has been unhealthy since Saturday — the result of wildfire smoke from fires in the Cascades and Canada — but is expected to begin improving Monday and slowly improve on Tuesday and Wednesday
The Air Quality Index on Monday morning was 239, or "very unhealthy," in Wenatchee which means that everyone should reduce exposure to the smoke by staying indoors. AQI in Leavenworth and Chelan was also "very unhealthy."
Children and elderly are especially sensitive to poor air quality. Symptoms related to unhealthy air quality include:
Watery or dry eyes
Coughing/wheezing or throat/sinus irritation
Shortness of breath
Headaches
Irregular heartbeat and chest pain
People experiencing serious symptoms should seek attention immediately.
Air quality is forecasted to slightly improve Monday evening down to "unhealthy" and eventually reach "moderate" Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.
At "moderate" air quality, people especially sensitive should consider reducing exposure by limiting time outside or avoid strenuous activity. A COVID-19 mask will not protect people from wildfire smoke.
Find more information about how to protect yourself from smoke go here.
People with poor air circulation at home, unsheltered individuals or anyone looking to get out of the smoke for a little bit can head to NCW Libraries, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release.
NCW Libraries in Chelan and Douglas counties have received portable air filters to help create a cleaner air space.
