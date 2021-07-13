Red Apple Fire near Monitor threatened more than 230 homes

Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Lucas McComas tells Patti and Dave Leonard they should get ready to leave as the Red Apple Fire approaches them across from Lure Lane off of Easy Street Tuesday night, July 13, 2021. "We aren't leaving," said Mrs. Leonard. They have built greenspace around their metal-roofed home. Mr. Leonard was the fire chief for Lake Wenatchee. He said they have lived there for 14 years and this is the third brush fire they've had to deal with.
Anthony Duffy gets a dog out of his truck for water outside his Two Tails Training and Boarding business on Lure Lane. The Red Apple Fire was burning just up the road from them. "Thank God it wasn't on the weekend," Duffy said. "We would normally have 30 dogs." He only had to move seven that were in his kennels into the truck to be ready to evacuate.
World photo/Don Seabrook Jamie Nyenhuis, Cashmere, right, waters down dogs that were being kenneled at Anthony Duffy's (at left) Two Tails Training and Boarding business on Lure Lane. The Red Apple Fire was burning just up the road from them.
