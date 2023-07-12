CRESCENT BAR — Alex Gibson was waiting Monday afternoon with his sister, Georgia, at the Crescent Bar Thousand Trail campground, the last part of a family vacation in the state.
The campground is located about 6 miles outside Quincy and a mile south from where a brush fire was reported.
The two kids were waiting for their parents to return from a grocery trip in East Wenatchee when Gibson, a 16-year-old from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, noticed the gusts of wind outside his tent and decided to check on their belongings outside and make sure everything was nailed down.
“I see on the hill like up to the north, you could see little puffs coming out,” Alex Gibson said. “That looks a little weird.”
Alex Gibson said he thought it might be dirt but his fears were confirmed when get got a better view and saw dense smoke billowing out.
The Baird Springs Fire as it was later named would go on to burn about 2,400 acres in Grant and Douglas counties.
At first, the fire was a ways away, Alex Gibson said. He sent a photo to his parents around 4:20 p.m.
But as the fire approached the campground, the smoke made it harder to breathe and ash was falling from the sky. At this point, Alex Gibson was talking with his parents on the phone, asking them to return from their grocery trip at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee.
Alex Gibson’s father, Brian Gibson, said they were mid-checkout as they were considering discarding their groceries to return to their children quicker.
Alex Gibson and his sister sheltered from the smoke a while on a house located on the campground. The campgrounds’ manager and other staff were helping the kids as they waited for their parents.
The Gibson parents, however, were met with the eastern roadblock on Highway 28 and were unable to meet with their children at the campground.
Brian Gibson said he felt helpless but felt comfortable that his kids were being looked out for by the Thousand Trails staff.
“We’re inside the house, and we’re stuck, (our parents are) stuck,” Alex Gibson said. “We’re scared because what is supposed to happen. I’m looking out the window, the smoke just keeps getting denser. I’m trying not to freak out.”
Once the Crescent Bar area got the notice to evacuate, the fire had reached the Crescent Bar golf course to the north and the smoke was so thick Alex Gibson couldn’t see more than 30 feet ahead of him.
The group first headed to Quincy, the nearest town, but firefighters stopped the group of evacuees because an orchard near the road was also on fire. So the group turned the other direction but were once again due to a fire that jumped over Highway 28 going toward East Wenatchee.
“They’re just bringing in tons of planes and choppers, trying to get that road up because there was a good bunch of people behind us as well trying to get out of Crescent Bar,” Alex Gibson said. “There was fire in front of us, fire behind us.”
They were eventually allowed to pass through once firefighters learned the fire had reached Crescent Bar, Alex Gibson said.
The family of four, and their dog, Molly, were reunited close to 7 p.m. at the Shell gas station parking lot in Rock Island.
Brian Gibson said the parking lot was full of people with trailers attached, also from the campground.
The Gibson family returned to the campground Tuesday evening and saw their belongings made it through mostly unscathed. Their canopy was destroyed due to wind damage, Alex Gibson said.