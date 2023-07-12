Gibson Family portrait

The Gibson family of Maple Ridge, British Columbia evacuated Crescent Bar during the Baird Springs Fire on Monday. From left to right: Alex Gibson, Brian Gibson, Georgia Gibson and Wendy Gibson.

CRESCENT BAR — Alex Gibson was waiting Monday afternoon with his sister, Georgia, at the Crescent Bar Thousand Trail campground, the last part of a family vacation in the state.

The campground is located about 6 miles outside Quincy and a mile south from where a brush fire was reported.

Gibson family fire

The Baird Springs Fire that started Monday afternoon near Trinidad approached Crescent Bar One Thousand Acres Campground. Flames are visible on the hillside where the Gibson family were camping and had to evacuate.


