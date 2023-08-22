PLAIN — Several fires continue to spread in the Cascade Range between Lake Wenatchee and the Canadian border, but growth is expected to slow this week with cooler temperatures.
Airplane Lake Fire
The Airplane Lake Fire burning 30 miles northwest of Leavenworth has doubled in size since late last week, but fire spread is expected to slow as cool temperatures move into the area.
The fire was measured Sunday at 1,869 acres — up from an estimate of 900 on Thursday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire was found July 7 in the Glacier Peak Wilderness Area and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.
Rain is expected in parts of the Lake Wenatchee area this week and high temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 60s to low 80s through Sunday.
According to the Forest Service, the fire is located on Mt. Saul, about a half-mile north of Airplane Lake, and is primarily burning in vegetation on the forest floor.
Six people are assigned to the blaze and fire managers plan to confine the fire by using natural features in the landscape.
The fire is expected to burn until late October.
A Level 1 evacuation — be aware — remains in place for White River Road west of Tall Timber Lodge.
Sourdough Fire
The 6,000-acre Sourdough Fire is burning near Diablo Lake in the North Cascades National Park and has prompted the state Department of Transportation to close a 50-mile stretch of Highway 20.
The fire is managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 8, a Type 2 team of approximately 306 people.
The fire was discovered July 29 in steep terrain and is believed to have been caused by lightning. It’s approximately 12% contained.
Officials believe the fire will continue to move east in Sourdough Creek and potentially to Sourdough Mountain Lookout if the fire burns into the eastern upper half of Sourdough Creek, according to the incident management team.
Dome Peak and Blue Lake fires
Located 17 miles north of Airplane Lake, the Dome Peak Fire has burned roughly 640 acres, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
The fire was discovered July 29. Its cause is undetermined. A Type 4 team is assigned to the fire.
About 20 miles northeast is the 266-acre Blue Lake Fire. Approximately 137 were assigned to the fire as of Monday. The cause is undetermined and the fire is 5% contained.
