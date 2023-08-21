WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioners raised the fire hazard to "very high" for the "mountain zone" and increased travel and activity restrictions due to a higher threat of wildfire in the county.

Commissioners signed the resolution raising the hazard and restriction levels Monday morning.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

