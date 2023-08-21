WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commissioners raised the fire hazard to "very high" for the "mountain zone" and increased travel and activity restrictions due to a higher threat of wildfire in the county.
Commissioners signed the resolution raising the hazard and restriction levels Monday morning.
The mountain zone mostly includes the western portion of the county including all of Leavenworth where Chelan County Fire Districts 3, 9 and 10 operate, according to the Chelan County code.
Areas of the county in the mountain zone are under Stage 2 travel restrictions which includes the placement of barricades at the intersection of county roads.
Stage 2 activity restrictions — which have been in place in the valley zone since July — include:
Residential campfires are not allowed.
No targets shooting outside of a gun range.
The use of commercial barbeques and camp stoves is allowed. Charcoal briquettes is only allowed in a commercially made barbeque.
All other Stage 1 restrictions and other general restrictions are still in effect like restrictions on open-flame devices, outdoor open burning and recreational fireworks.
The U.S. Forest Service also issued a campfire ban that went into effect Friday as a part Stage 2 fire restrictions.
All campfires, stoves or other devices that burn charcoal or wood are prohibited everywhere in U.S. Forest Service which includes much of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, for example, are allowed as long as the are where used is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within three feet of the device.
