OMAK — The Cold Springs Fire that started near Omak on Sept. 6 has destroyed approximately 78 homes and 60 outbuildings, according to a Wednesday morning report by the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The 188,852-acre fire is 70% contained.
Team spokesman Don Malone said many rural homes have burned throughout the footprint of the fire. Damage is spread out “all over.” The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced due to the fire, he said.
Fire crews are patrolling and looking for any remaining hot spots threatening containment lines, according to the report. Roughly 280 firefighters, both local and regional, are assigned to the fire.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death of 1-year-old boy and injury of his parents found within the Cold Springs Fire perimeter on Sept. 9. The family is from Renton.
Further south, supervision of the Pearl Hill Fire, now considered 94% contained, will be transferred Wednesday to a smaller incident management team. The North Douglas County fire burned several homes in Bridgeport, causing citywide evacuations.
The Northwest Incident Management Team 6 oversaw operations on the Pearl Hill Fire in Bridgeport, as well as the Apple Acres Fire in Chelan, which is 99% contained, the team said Tuesday in a news release.
The Pearl Hill Fire burned 233,730 acres, while the Apple Acres burned 5,753 acres.
A Type 3 incident management team was scheduled to take over the Pearl Hill Fire Wednesday morning and an even smaller Type 4 team, comprised of members of the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and state Department of Natural Resources, will assume command of the Chelan fire.
The public can expect interior pockets to continue to burn even after the fires are completely contained, the news release said. Smoke may become more visible as weather conditions change, but smoke from within the fire’s footprint is not expected to cause harm.
Crews are working to mop up hot spots near structures and within at least 100 feet of the fire perimeter, the release said.