Nason Fire-WRRD-Aerial smoke and brown trees(3)_2021-08-10.jpg

The Nason Fire started after lightning storms swept across North Central Washington in early August.

 Provided photo/U.S. Forest Service

LAKE WENATCHEE — Recent travelers on Highway 2 may have noticed a smoke plume rising east of Lake Wenatchee as a now 55-acre fire continues to grow.

The Nason Fire, located about a mile south of Rainy Creek Campground, is burning on a ridge in difficult-to-access terrain, said Robin DeMario, U.S. Forest Service public affairs specialist.

A crew of 30 is working the Nason Fire, she said.

The fire started after an Aug. 3 lightning storm sparked fires across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Forest Service reported the fire reached 10-15 acres in size by Aug. 6.

Ash has been falling on homes along the lake’s south shore, according to a Wednesday news release by Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue. The fire, as of Wednesday, was about 7 miles from homes.

