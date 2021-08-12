featured weather alert Fire growing near Lake Wenatchee By Luke Hollister World staff writer Luke Hollister Author email Aug 12, 2021 Aug 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.75/week The Nason Fire started after lightning storms swept across North Central Washington in early August. Provided photo/U.S. Forest Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE WENATCHEE — Recent travelers on Highway 2 may have noticed a smoke plume rising east of Lake Wenatchee as a now 55-acre fire continues to grow.The Nason Fire, located about a mile south of Rainy Creek Campground, is burning on a ridge in difficult-to-access terrain, said Robin DeMario, U.S. Forest Service public affairs specialist.A crew of 30 is working the Nason Fire, she said.The fire started after an Aug. 3 lightning storm sparked fires across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Forest Service reported the fire reached 10-15 acres in size by Aug. 6.Ash has been falling on homes along the lake’s south shore, according to a Wednesday news release by Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue. The fire, as of Wednesday, was about 7 miles from homes. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lake Wenatchee Fire Nason Fire Forest Service Hydrography Military Politics Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue Luke Hollister Author email Follow Luke Hollister Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read More Local News Update | Moe Canyon Fire contained +3 Aug 12, 2021 Wildfires Fire growing near Lake Wenatchee Aug 12, 2021 Wildfires Red Apple Fire may have started near orchard road, not burn pile Aug 11, 2021 Wildfires Commission closes Horselake Road, cites fire danger Aug 10, 2021 Wildfires Update | Cub Creek 2 Fire half contained, evacuations removed +8 Aug 10, 2021 Local News Highway 20 reopens Aug 10, 2021 Local News Firefighters still catching up to multiple small lightning started wildfires, resources stretched thin Aug 6, 2021 News Colville Tribes sues U.S. for wildfire damages Aug 6, 2021 Local News Lightning storm causes outages, small brush fires Aug 4, 2021 Wildfires Fires rage near Winthrop covering residents in smoke +6 Jul 30, 2021 Submit Your Story Idea We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! CLICK TO SUBMIT