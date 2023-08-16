airplane lake fire 3.jpg

The Airplane Lake Fire was discovered more than a month ago, but has grown recently with hot and dry weather.

PLAIN — Authorities have closed several U.S. Forest Service trails and campsites northwest of Lake Wenatchee in response to a growing wildfire.

The Airplane Lake Fire is burning in the White River Drainage a few miles from last year’s Irving Peak and White River fires.

The area under a Level 1 evacuation notice is shown in green. The fire is indicated by an icon in the upper left of the frame.


