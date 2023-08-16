PLAIN — Authorities have closed several U.S. Forest Service trails and campsites northwest of Lake Wenatchee in response to a growing wildfire.
The Airplane Lake Fire is burning in the White River Drainage a few miles from last year’s Irving Peak and White River fires.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday issued Level 1 evacuation orders — be aware — for the Forest Service’s portion of White River Road.
Under the order, the Forest Service is closing nearby trails and camping sites. Homes, county roads or right-of-way, and Tall Timber Lodge are not affected by the order, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
Crews are conducting trail sweeps and developing a closure order for areas immediately around the fire. Impacted areas include the White River Trail, Boulder Creek Trail, Indian Creek Trail, White River Road beyond Tall Timbers, White River Falls Campground, and Grasshopper Meadows Campground, according to the Forest Service.
The fire was discovered on July 7, but recent hot and dry temperatures have caused it to be more active, according to the Forest Service. The cause is undetermined.
The fire, burning in steep terrain on the north side of Saul Mountain, was estimated to be 900 acres on Wednesday, according to the Forest Service. On Monday, it was estimated at about 100.
The Forest Service described fire activity as “moderate with smoldering and creeping behavior with some isolated tree touching. The fire is mostly spreading by backing downhill and on the flanks.”
Fire growth and smoke is expected to continue for the next 3-5 days. Hot temperatures and increased winds are expected in the area Thursday and Friday before cooler temperatures and a possibility of rain Sunday into next week, the Forest Service said.
The Forest Service is looking to contain the fire by using natural terrain features, like rock faces, wet drainages and fire scars.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone