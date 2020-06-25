WENATCHEE — Locals issued a Level 3 — “leave now” — evacuation notice during a wildfire can board their pets for free at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Those interested should call ahead of time, even while driving to the shelter, to ensure space is available, according to a June 18 Humane Society news release.
Call 662-9577, option 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After hours, call 662-9577, option 1, and leave a message if sent to voicemail. Try again if your call isn’t returned within 15 minutes.
The Humane Society is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.
“Emergencies like these are when pet owners need the Humane Society the most,” Executive Director Dawn Davies said in the news release. “We are a community. If our neighbors are worried about losing their homes, we can help reduce some of the stress by providing a safe shelter for their pets.”