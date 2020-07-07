MATTAWA — The Saddle Mountain Fire in Grant County is 50% contained and was estimated at just under 10,000 acres Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started about 12:30 p.m. Monday at the western end of the Saddle Mountains, roughly 17 miles northeast of Mattawa and seven miles southeast of Royal City.
Winds spread the fire overnight, but crews built a fire line around the northwest perimeter of the fire Tuesday, according to a news release from the Southeast Washington Interagency Team.
By Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned about 9,958 acres and there were a 20 engines and 232 personnel on scene, including a team of smoke jumpers, the release said.
Firefighters are working to hold the fire lines in place and extinguish hot spots. Crews will working on the west slope area of Saddle Mountain near an off-road vehicle park, the release said.
There were no helicopters or planes assigned to the fire Tuesday, though they were used extensively on Monday.
The cause is under investigation. No structures have been damaged and there are no closures or evacuation advisories.