WENATCHEE — A heat and fire watch advisory go into effect this weekend across North Central Washington with temperatures forecasted to reach the high 90s along with gusty winds and low humidity.

The heat advisory takes effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are forecasted between 95 and 105 degrees. The Weather Service forecasted a high of 100 degrees on Saturday in Wenatchee.



