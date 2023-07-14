WENATCHEE — A heat and fire watch advisory go into effect this weekend across North Central Washington with temperatures forecasted to reach the high 90s along with gusty winds and low humidity.
The heat advisory takes effect from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are forecasted between 95 and 105 degrees. The Weather Service forecasted a high of 100 degrees on Saturday in Wenatchee.
Chelan, Moses Lake, Quincy, No. 2 Canyon, No. 1 Canyon, Entiat, Wenatchee and Cashmere are among the several locations under the heat advisory.
The National Weather Service’s fire advisory begins Sunday afternoon due to forecasted wind gusts up to 30 mph and 40 mph and low humidity.
The Central Washington Cascades, Waterville Plateau and Western Columbia Basin are among the affected areas.
The fire watch advisory ends Monday evening.
“New and existing fires will have the potential to spread rapidly,” according to advisory.
The significant fire risk is “normal,” or a 1% to 4% chance in the Predictive Service Area containing much of Chelan County through Thursday, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Winds are expected to drop significantly on Tuesday.
Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi also announced Friday that the Chelan County Mountain Zone would increase to a “high” fire danger rating and the Valley Zone would remain “very high.”
Travel and activity restrictions change to Stage 1 which include the following:
Restricted open-flame devices, anything that has a flame and capable to ignite other materials.
Outdoor, open burning of grass, leaves, brush and other natural materials.
Motorists cannot drive off a county roadway, except to access open public lands.
The use of exploding targets and incendiary ammunition.
Recreational fireworks.
Residential campfires are allowed in a designated campfire area, including a portable fire pit.
