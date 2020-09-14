WENATCHEE — Food, emergency funding and deadline flexibility are some of the resources available to Wenatchee Valley College students affected by recent wildfires.
“We know that right now some of our students are facing very difficult situations due to wildfires” WVC President Jim Richardson said.
Resources available to students at the Omak and Wenatchee campuses include:
- Registration, tuition deadline flexibility: Students who need more time to get set up for fall quarter can contact WVC counselors Bertha Sanchez (bsanchez@wvc.edu) or Ryan Poortinga (rpoortinga@wvc.edu). Currently, registration and tuition are due Sept. 18. Classes are set to start Sept. 21.
- Food pantries: WVC offers curbside pickup on both campuses for food and hygiene items.
- Counseling: WVC counselors offer financial, academic and emotional support, available via phone and Zoom videoconferencing.
- Emergency funding: Students can get help with tuition, technology needs, housing, auto repairs and more.
- Technology: Curbside pickup for Chromebooks and calculators is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Sept. 21-25 in the WVC library parking lots on the Omak and Wenatchee campuses. For questions, email library@wvc.edu.
- Wi-Fi hot spots: WVC parking lots have free Wi-Fi for students.
- Gas cards for transportation: Gas cards are available to help students access the resources above.
To schedule appointments or for information about the services, contact Livia Millard (lmillard@wvc.edu) in Omak. In Wenatchee, contact Sanchez or Poortinga. For more information, call 682-6550.
Live virtual help also is available. Check the live-chat feature on the wvc.edu website.