MAZAMA — The North Cascades Highway reopened, and air quality improves in the state, but conditions for the rest of the week remain up in the air.
A stretch of Highway 20 was closed for about a week due the Sourdough Fire which has burned close to 6,000 acres of the North Cascades National Park.
Firefighters patrolled and mopped up the southern perimeter of the fire including along the highway, according to the National Park Service. The fire is 12% contained.
Although crews are making progress on the fire, the state Department of Transportation said travelers should prepare for any unexpected closures during wildfire season.
Air quality in North Central Washington only recently returned to "good" after a weekend of "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy" air quality. But the National Weather Service forecasts a "widespread haze" for the Wenatchee area starting Tuesday night through to Thursday.
It is not clear how hazy the weather will be, but the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program forecasts air quality to remain "good" and "moderate" through Friday.
"A westerly flow will continue to provide relief of smoke for communities west and east of the cascades (Tuesday)," according to the response program Tuesday afternoon. "(Wednesday) winds will shift to an easterly pattern pushing smoke back toward the west with increased impacts to communities closest to the crest in the Skagit River drainage."
On the other hand, northerly winds could bring smoke from Canadian wildfires to Northern Washington on Thursday and Friday, said Beth Friedman, a natural resource scientist with the state Department of Ecology, on the Washington Smoke Blog.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone