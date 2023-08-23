Sourdough Fire

Sourdough Fire as seen from Diablo Overlook taken on Aug. 21, 2023

 Provided photo/National Park Service

MAZAMA — The North Cascades Highway reopened, and air quality improves in the state, but conditions for the rest of the week remain up in the air.

A stretch of Highway 20 was closed for about a week due the Sourdough Fire which has burned close to 6,000 acres of the North Cascades National Park.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

