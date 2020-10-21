NCW — An association of real estate agents is providing housing assistance to people affected by the Cold Springs, Pearl Hill and Apple Acres fires.
The Colds Springs and Pearl Hill fires combined to destroy 104 homes and burned more than 400,000 acres in early September. The Apple Acres Fire burned 5,500 acres but didn’t damage any homes.
The North Central Washington Association of REALTORS is providing money for housing costs to qualified applicants. Assistance is available for:
- Monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was damaged by the wildfire disaster.
- Rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from the wildfire disaster. Relief assistance is limited to a maximum of $1,000 per household.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 8. For more information contact Callie Klein with NCWAR at 663-1211 or executive@ncwar.com or visit ncwar.realtor.