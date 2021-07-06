OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday declared a statewide state of emergency due to the growing risk of wildfire and banned most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30.
Inslee cited historic drought and record-breaking heat as factors in his decision.
"We must be vigilant in our efforts to prevent wildfires, and the loss of life and destruction of land and property that comes with them,” Inslee said. “We don’t want a repeat of recent years with dangerous wildfires across the state that have destroyed towns, killed livestock and resulted in weeks of unhealthy air quality.”
Some areas in the Pacific Northwest set heat records last week, including Wenatchee, which reached 113 degrees June 29.
The ban prohibits the following fire types: campfires, bonfires, yard debris clean-up, trash disposal, land clearing, weed abatement and agricultural burning.
The order includes several exemptions, including:
- Gas-fueled stoves over a non-flammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
- Small, recreational campfires within contained structures on a person’s private property.
- Charcoal grills at private homes over a non-flammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
- Agricultural burning OK’d by a fire permit issued by a local authority in accordance with existing statutes and rules.
- Campfires at state, county and municipal parks and campgrounds, or small campfires contained in a structure on private property, in accordance with current and ongoing restrictions imposed by the agency or property owner with legal authority over the park, campground, or property.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said there’ve been a record number of wildfires so far this year.
“Extreme drought conditions leave communities across our state at risk as fire danger continues to climb,” Franz said. Adding, “Our firefighters on the frontlines depend on us to help keep them safe.”
North Central Washington is currently experiencing its first large fire of the summer with the Batterman Fire between East Wenatchee Rock Island. The fire was last estimated at 7,900 acres and 10 percent contained.