Here are the latest developments
Firefighters are responding to a brush fire outside East Wenatchee. The fire was reported at 3:17 p.m. Thursday near milepost six on Badger Mountain Road.
9:10 p.m. Thursday
Fire crews are closing in on full containment of the Badger Mountain Road fire.
“We have a good perimeter around most of the fire other than the northeast corner,” said Chief Brian Brett with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.
Firefighters will monitor and mop up the fire overnight. Beginning at 7 a.m., crews will dig a handline from the northeast corner to rock skree near the base of the Waterville Plateau.
“That should complete containment,” Brett said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The size of the fire likely exceeds 700 acres, Brett said, but an exact size was not available Thursday evening.
No structures were destroyed and no one was injured by the fire.
“We had a great response and effort from all our local fire districts and Forest Service,” Brett said.
All Level 1 evacuation notices — be aware — remain in place and Badger Mountain Road will be reopened to local traffic, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
— Pete O'Cain, World news editor
6:50 p.m. Thursday
6:40 p.m. Thursday
The brush fire's size is still approximately 700 acres, according to Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson. Firefighters were able to contain the fire at Clark Road and Badger Mountain Road, she said. The strategy is to hold the fire in a "box," as well.
Two wildland strike teams are mobilizing to respond to the fire, McKellar said. Firefighters are also "optimistic to have containment in this operation."
The response to the fire is also under joint command between the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department and Waterville Fire Department.
— Oscar Rodriguez, World staff writer
5:57 p.m. Thursday
The Badger Mountain Road fire has grown to 700 acres, according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett. State resources have also been mobilized.
— Oscar Rodriguez, World staff writer
5:50 p.m. Thursday
Authorities have restricted water access in the Columbia River to allow aircraft to dip from the water. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to stay out of the water between the Odabashian and George Sellar bridges so that planes may have "uninhibited access."
— Pete O'Cain, World news editor
5:15 p.m. Thursday
The Badger Mountain Road fire has burned approximately 200 acres and is not contained at this time, said Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett.
New Level 1 evacuation notices — be aware — were issued by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office about 4:55 p.m. to Road U.75 Southwest where it meets Badger Mountain Road, Road 9, Road 10 Southwest, Road 9.5 Southwest and Road S Southwest.
Brett said the strategy at this time is to box in the fire using several existing roads including Clark Road, Badger Mountain Road, another existing road, as well as rock skree to the east, Brett said.
Seven aircraft — five planes and two helicopters — are assigned to the fire.
A few houses with outbuilding are threatened, but the "value at risk" is a wheat field, he said.
If the fire jumps the fire line, the department will expand their perimeter, issue evacuation notices, and reposition. Brett said they would also request for more state resources.
Brett asked the public to stay away from the area. Aircraft have dropped fire retardant as well.
Winds were blowing to the northwest Thursday afternoon but were expected to shift direction and blow to the southeast after midnight, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected at 6-11 mph.
— Oscar Rodriguez, World staff writer
4:10 p.m. Thursday
A Level one evacuation notice — be aware — has been issued to the Clark Road and Bromiley Road area, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The fire has been raised to a third-alarm, and air resources have been ordered, said Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson. Badger Mountain Road is closed from Canyon Hill Drive to milepost 13.
Winds were measured at 9 mph at 3:50 p.m. and relative humidity reached 17%, according to the National Weather Service.
— Oscar Rodriguez, World staff writer
3:55 p.m. Thursday
A second-alarm for additional firefighting resources was toned by RiverCom Dispatch at 3:50 p.m.
— Pete O'Cain, World news editor
3:45 p.m. Thursday
EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighters are on scene of an ongoing "five-acre, wind-driven" brushfire which is "moving pretty fast," according to the a fire spokesperson.
RiverCom received a call about a fire on the hillside 3:17 p.m. at milepost six on Badger Mountain Road, said Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire District spokesperson.
The fire department has made a request for resources, McKellar said.
— Oscar Rodriguez, World staff writer