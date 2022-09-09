PLAIN — Management of two Lake Wenatchee fires was transferred to local authorities this week after continued progress.
The fires were caused by lightning Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain.
Northwest Team 8, a Type 2 incident management team, handed command of the fire on Wednesday to a smaller, local Type 3 incident management team.
Gusty winds spread the White River Fire Thursday on its southwest and southeast flanks, the Forest Service said Friday in a news release, but it did not grow beyond firelines built along the base of Wenatchee Ridge.
The fires were not measured Thursday. The White River Fire is estimated at 1,576 acres and 1% contained. However, thermal data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration appears to show the White River Fire has grown by several hundred acres since Wednesday.
The Irving Peak Fire is estimated to have burned 3,062 acres and is 7% contained.
Level 2 evacuations — be ready to leave — remain on Sears Creek Road and Level 1 evacuations — be aware — remain on White River Road and Little Wenatchee Road.
Smoke may be visible for several weeks as the fire continues to smolder.
