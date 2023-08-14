230812-newslocal-mikesmasterplan 01.jpg
Mike Mallon is passionate about the new house he is building on Mud Creek Road up the Entiat Valley and also about the fire prevention measures he has performed on the house and the surrounding property.

ENTIAT — Up the Entiat River, nearly mile and a half away from the nearest neighbor, Mike Mallon is building his dream home — 40 years in the making — to withstand wildfires.

At the moment, his home is unfinished with workers still building his roof as a concrete colonnade on a portion of the house holds up a naked steel frame.

Mike Mallon's new home is taking shape in the valley he calls a chimney for fire in the Mud Creek area of the Entiat Valley on Aug. 9. He is using fire preventative measures in his construction.
Brothers Steve and Brent Edmonson with Edco Builders of Entiat work on framing the roof of Mike Mallon's Entiat Valley home on Aug. 9. Mallon said a metal roof with go on the wood sheathing.


