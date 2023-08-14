ENTIAT — Up the Entiat River, nearly mile and a half away from the nearest neighbor, Mike Mallon is building his dream home — 40 years in the making — to withstand wildfires.
At the moment, his home is unfinished with workers still building his roof as a concrete colonnade on a portion of the house holds up a naked steel frame.
The design principle of Mallon’s fire-resistant home is to use mostly non-combustible material like concrete and steel — all considerations when building in “fire country.”
Any sloped or horizontal surfaces of the house, or near the house, will be made of concrete, steel or gravel. The roof is made of wood but is going to be sheeted using metal.
“The house is surrounded by concrete block and after that it’s gravel and further away from the house is green lawn,” Mallon said. “We’re a good ways from any trees.”
The load-bearing walls are made of concrete blocks and filled completely with grout, which increases the wall’s ability to withstand a fire.
Mallon said he still needs to work with the engineer how to do this, but he plans on not using conventional air vents in the soffit — the underside of the roof that hangs over the house. Small embers can make their way into the roofing system which is made of wood.
The home’s living space of the home will be a little over 2,000 square feet and features a carport.
Chelan County’s Building Official Luis Gonzalez said that steel and concrete are good non-combustible materials. Cedar and pine are materials to stay away from, Gonzalez said. Heavy timbers might be a better alternative.
Another step to prepare against wildfire is to keep brush and debris at least five feet from structures and to use rocks and dirt around buildings.
Certain plants, like arborvitae or junipers, are highly combustible, and Gonzalez said he warns against planting on your property, especially in areas prone to wildfires.
Mallon purchased the land in 1976 and built his first home on the property a couple years later for his family to live on. He eventually purchased two adjacent parcels, totaling over 100 acres of the Entiat wilderness.
But wildfires over all those years remains large threat for the property. By Mallon’s own admission, his property is a sort of “chimney,” surrounded by trees on all sides.
Mallon turned his attention towards protecting his land against wildfires during the Dinkelman Ridge Fire in 1988 which burned about 53,000 acres. The Dinkelman fire itself never reached his property but he decided planning in the event a fire made his way to the property.
Mallon thinned the trees around his property and built a shaded fuel break over three winters that saved the home in 1994 during the Tyee Creek Fire which burned 135,000 acres.
A shaded fuel break does not get rid of all the vegetation in the treated area but removed a lot of the understory and ladder fuels to prevent it from climbing to the overstory and canopy of trees. With the fire stuck on the forest floor, Mallon said a three-man team was able to save his property.
Mallon said one look at the view from the location of his new home — designed so that his view of the Entiat River valley is visible — and it becomes self-evident why he has stuck to this property for most of his life.
“We lived in a far different ecology than where my wife and I were raised,” he said. Mallon and his wife grew up on the east coast, and so living in a remote section of the Entiat River valley was new to him when they first moved down there in the 70s. But he and his family learned to live on the old homestead.
“It has a history,” Mallon said. “You can still see some of the old, hand-dug irrigation ditches. When I bought it and fenced it — we had range cattle at the time — and the fences haven’t been fixed. When I was building the fence before we started building a house, I just decided that I was going to live here and die here.”
Construction on his new home, however, is coming along slowly as he’s unsure when it’ll be completed. He’s relying on his savings and retirement income to keep construction ongoing, but rising cost of materials makes that difficult, Mallon said.
Reflecting on his purchase in 1976, he said it was probably a mistake to have purchased the property.
But the quiet landscape around him and the pristine view, Mallon said he wants to protect it, especially after seeing neighbors’ property damaged by wildfire.
He recalled one neighbor whose home wasn’t destroyed, but their property was “devastated.”
“They lost hillsides, they lost timber,” he said. “(He) lost his barn and had to get rid of his horses and take them down to another place. He never rebuilt his barn completely. At 73, that ended that portion of his life. He lived another 25 years. I don’t want to happen to me.”
Mallon said he’s turning 75 but admits that he might never finish it.
“I don’t see an end to it,” he said. “I may never finish it, but we’re gonna get a roof on it.”