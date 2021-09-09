LAKE WENATCHEE — The steadily growing Nason Ridge Fire reached 717 acres as of Thursday morning as it continues to burn trees and grass roughly 10 miles west of Lake Wenatchee.
The fire, which is 15% contained, started after a lightning storm on Aug. 3.
Robin DeMario, a spokesperson with the Forest Service, said the delay in containing the fire is partially due to two factors: its remote location and lack of available firefighting resources.
Fire crews have closed off Forest Service Road 6700, which is being used as a containment line, as they burn vegetation in the fire’s path to limit its growth. A crew of 55 is working the fire.
“The fire season isn’t over yet,” and fires from California to Montana are stretching resources thin, said DeMario.
Updated, Aug. 20
LAKE WENATCHEE — The Nason Fire has tripled in size — now 150 acres — after another week of burning on steep terrain east of Lake Wenatchee.
Firefighting ground crews still have yet to work on the fire due to its rocky and difficult-to-access location, according to a Thursday report from the Forest Service. There are no roads leading to the fire.
The Forest Service has instead been trying to contain the blaze from above, but results have been limited, according to the report. The fire is burning timber and grass at a minimal pace.
Local firefighting handcrews are on standby for any new wildfire starts, according to the report.
Updated, Aug. 12
LAKE WENATCHEE — Recent travelers on Highway 2 may have noticed a smoke plume rising east of Lake Wenatchee as a now 55-acre fire continues to grow.
The Nason Fire, located about a mile south of Rainy Creek Campground, is burning on a ridge in difficult-to-access terrain, said Robin DeMario, U.S. Forest Service public affairs specialist.
A crew of 30 is working the Nason Fire, she said.
The fire started after an Aug. 3 lightning storm sparked fires across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Forest Service reported the fire reached 10-15 acres in size by Aug. 6.
Ash has been falling on homes along the lake’s south shore, according to a Wednesday news release by Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue. The fire, as of Wednesday, was about 7 miles from homes.