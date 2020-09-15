BRIDGEPORT — Supervision of the Pearl Hill Fire, now considered 90% contained, will be transferred Wednesday to a smaller incident management team.
The Northwest Incident Management Team 6 oversaw operations on the Pearl Hill Fire in Bridgeport, as well as the Apple Acres Fire in Chelan, itself 97% contained, the team said Tuesday in a news release.
The Pearl Hill Fire burned 233,730 acres, while the Apple Acres burned 5,753 acres.
A Type 3 incident management team will take over the Pearl Hill Fire Wednesday morning and an even smaller Type 4, comprised of members of the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and state Department of Natural Resources, will assume command of the Chelan fire.
The public can expect interior pockets to continue to burn even after the fires are completely contained, the news release said. Smoke may become more visible as weather conditions change, but smoke from within the fire’s footprint is not expected to cause harm.
Crews are working to mop up hot spots near structures and within at least 100 feet of the fire perimeter, the release said.
To the north, the 188,852-acre Cold Springs Fire is 60% contained, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Crews continue to work in the area of the Old Mill where piles of wood shavings have been smoldering, the team said Tuesday.
The northeast section of the fire, the focus of efforts in recent days, is contained and now repair groups are fixing roads and fencing damaged during firefighting.