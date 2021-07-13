MAZAMA — The North Cascades Highway is expected to remain closed through the weekend because of wildfires.
Three fires are burning in the area, according to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest: the Varden Fire (more than 1,000 acres), the Cedar Creek Fire (175 acres) and the Delancy Fire (30 acres).
The state Department of Transportation on Monday closed a seven-mile stretch of Highway 20 between Silver Star and Early Winters. Early Winters is 20 miles west of Winthrop.
There is no local detour and the highway will likely stay closed through the weekend, the DOT tweeted Tuesday. The DOT added that some motorists have arrived at the closure point expecting to take a Forest Service road instead.
On SR 20 people are showing up to the closure point expecting to take a USFS road around. To be clear: There is no way around the closure. It's closed for safety. There is no access. Please stay away from the closure point. #VardenFire2021 #CedarFire2021 #DelancyFire2021 pic.twitter.com/jsgW82T40g— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 13, 2021