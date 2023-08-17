230517-newslocal-controlledburn 05.jpg (copy)
A member of the Wenatchee River Initial Attack crew based out of the Leavenworth Ranger Station uses a mixture of gasoline and diesel to light brush on fire during a prescribed burn northeast of the summit of Blewett Pass in May. The logged acreage had downed timber and was thought to be an area that could contribute to a large forest fire in the future.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Fires have more than doubled so far this year on state-managed public land in Washington compared to 2022, and people are mostly to blame for the blazes.

On Washington state lands, there have been 49 human-caused fires through Aug. 1, compared to 27 during that same time frame last year, according to the Department of Natural Resources. People have caused at least 82% of the fires this year on state land, the department said. Lightning-strike fires are also up.



