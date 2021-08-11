WENATCHEE — Investigators still aren’t certain what caused the Red Apple Fire last month, but they’ve ruled out an illegal burn, as first suspected, and believe it was likely sparked by accident.
A photo of the fire posted to Facebook July 13 shortly after it began led investigators to suspect the blaze was the result of an illegal burn, said Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb.
They now believe the fire started 60 feet north of the burn pile.
“We’ve pretty much eliminated the burn pile as where the fire started,” Plumb said Tuesday.
A Chelan County investigator used Google Maps to determine the burning pile featured in the photo was located on the 3300 block of Red Apple Road, Plumb said.
However, through interviews with the burn pile owner and analysis of charred vegetation, investigators with the state Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Land Management determined the fire likely started near a road beside an orchard. From there, the fire spread into the burn pile, Plumb said.
He added he doesn’t believe the owner of the burn pile was responsible for the Red Apple Fire.
“We grilled him pretty hard. His story never changed,” Plumb said, noting that he plans to apologize. “I feel pretty badly for how we treated him in hindsight.”
The fire ultimately burned 12,288 acres, threatened to destroy hundreds of homes and led Chelan County authorities to order varying levels of evacuations to 1,500 homes in Sunnyslope. No homes were lost, but five outbuildings were damaged. Plumb speculated that if the property owner had been found liable for the fire, he could have been charged criminally for violating a burn ban and reckless burning, and potentially required to pay fire suppression expenses. Firefighting costs are estimated at $4.3 million, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
All-terrain vehicles and vehicles were seen driving on the orchard road not long before the fire started. Plumb said they have two theories for what caused the fire: soot from an exhaust or grass may have ignited from contact with a muffler or engine.
“It sort of lines up more with the fire starting further to the (north), but we’re still not even sure about the exact spot,” Plumb said. “The only thing we’re sure of right now is that it didn’t start in the burn pile on that one piece of property that we were focused on to begin with.”
To determine where a brush fire began, experts look at what Plumb called “macro indicators.” This can include the burn pattern — the Red Apple Fire appeared focused at the bottom of a hill — and the intensity that vegetation burned. Sometimes, investigators will look at individual stalks of grass with a magnifying glass.
“They can tell if the fire was advancing or moving to the side or backing,” Plumb said.
One investigator narrowed the point of origin down to a 2-foot area, though Plumb cautioned he wasn’t “totally sold” on that location.
“The only thing I believe is that the fire started on the property to the (north) of where the burn pile was,” Plumb said.