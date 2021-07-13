Offers go here

breaking top story weather alert

Red Apple Fire near Monitor threatens more than 230 homes

Photo gallery: Red Apple Fire

Photographs from the Red Apple Fire on Tuesday night, July 13, 2021.

Updated 12:15 a.m. Wednesday:

New Level 3 evacuation notices — get out now — were issued around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Sunnyslope area.

Residents of Anna Lane, North Ridge Drive, Sequoia Lane and April Lane are now advised to leave their homes. West Eagle Rock Drive and May Lane remain under Level 3, as well.

Shown is the general area of Sunnyslope homes issued Level 3 evacuation notices.

Here's what else we know about the brushfire:

  • The fire has been named the Red Apple Fire. It threatened 234 homes, orchards and a Chelan County PUD substation, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Wittenberg.

  • The fire is estimated at 1,000 acres, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.

  • Chelan County Emergency Management at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday issued Level 3 — get out now — evacuation notices for the area north of Easy Street from Highway 2/97 to Warm Springs Canyon and Anna Lane, North Ridge Drive, Sequoia Lane and April Lane in Sunnyslope.
  • A Level 1 — be aware — evacuation notice is in place for Red Apple Road and northeast side of Highway 2/97 and the south side of East Street from Monitor to Highway 2/97 by Ohme Garden Road.
    A level 2 — get ready to leave — evacuation notice is in place for above Easy Street from Red Apple Road to Eagle Rock Drive, and from West Eagle Rock Drive to May Lane.
  • The Eagle Rock development is in the apparent path of the fire and is of concern, says Rich Magnussen, emergency management specialist at Chelan County Emergency Management.
  • A Red Cross shelter will be set up for those forced from their homes at the Seventh-day Adventist church at Fifth Street and Western Avenue in Wenatchee.
  • Crews were backburning unburned grass and sage near the Hot Rod Cafe at Highway 2/97 and Easy Street to prevent growth on the fire's west edge, as of 10 p.m.
  • Dozers are digging fire lines on the east edge of the fire near Eagle Rock
  • Firefighters have not determined a cause.
  • There are no reports of homes or structures damaged by the fire.
  • Winds have been generally calm as the fire burned through brush and dry grass.
  • There were at least four airplanes and a helicopter working the fire: two float planes, one plane dropping retardant, a helicopter and a spotter plane.
  • Fire officials have set up a headquarters outside the Hot Rod Cafe.
  • Three teams of firefighters are headed to the fire from outside the area.

Updated 8:20 p.m. Tuesday:

Aircraft are dropping water and retardant on the fire which is burning through brush and dry grass. There have been no reports of damage to homes. Winds are relatively calm. 

Updated, 7:57 p.m. Tuesday:

Chelan County Emergency Management at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday issued these evacuation warnings for the fire area on its Facebook page:

Level 1 — be aware — South side of Easy Street from Monitor to Highway 2/97 by Ohme Garden Road.

Level 2 — get ready to leave — Everywhere above Easy Street from Red Apple Road to Eagle Rock.

SUNNYSLOPE — Fire crews are responding to a three-alarm brush fire near Monitor and Sunnyslope.

The fire was reported shortly about 6:56 p.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of Red Apple Road. A second alarm was requested at 7:09 p.m. A third alarm was requested for structure protection at 7:33 p.m.

Winds are blowing to the east and are forecasted by the National Weather Service at 10 to 17 mph with gusts as high as 29 mph.

This story will be updated.

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

