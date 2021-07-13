NCW — Smoke from several local fires is contributing to a reduction in air quality in Wenatchee. However, conditions are not expected to match the smoke that blanketed the valley last fall.
A map from the Environmental Protection Agency shows as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wenatchee had an air quality score of 60. On the scale, zero to 50 is considered good, while 51 to 100 is considered moderate air quality.
Other cities in the region had similar ratings on Tuesday. As of 2:30 p.m., Leavenworth had an air quality rating of 50, while Quincy had a rating of 77.
Laurie Nisbet, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said the hazy conditions will likely stick around for the next week. And unless the Wenatchee Valley sees significant rainfall, the smoke could remain for two weeks.
- See live updates from the region's air quality monitors here.
A fire burning near Nespelem, and several other fires burning north of Wenatchee, are currently contributing to the reduced air quality, Nisbet said. A westward wind in Wenatchee is currently blowing most of the smoke from the Northern fires away from the valley.
As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Omak had an air quality score of 160 and Twisp had a score of 149.
However, there are several other smaller fires, including around Yakima and Ellensburg, that are contributing to the haze.
“There’s just lots of fires. So I think almost any wind direction, for the most part, could bring haze and smoke into the region,” Nisbet said. “But I don’t think it’s going to cause significant restrictions in visibility.”
The conditions will obscure the mountains and other geographical features in the valley, Nisbet said.
Nisbet said due to the drought conditions and the recent heatwave, there is an increased possibility of wildfires. These fires have the potential to blow smoke into the valley and reduce air quality.
The National Weather Service is also forecasting a wind from the northwest on Wednesday and Thursday, which Nisbet said would help air quality.
“The winds are going to pick up tomorrow afternoon in the Wenatchee Valley, and they are going to be pretty breezy through the evening hours,” Nisbet said.
Partly due to wind, the National Weather Service upgraded a fire weather watch for Wenatchee to a red flag warning from 1 p.m. on Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday.
Winds are expected to be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up tp 35 mph. The increased wind and low humidity increase the potential for new fires to start and existing fires to grow.
Last September is one of the worst periods of air quality in the valley in over a decade. On Sept. 14 last year, the air quality in the valley hovered around 380 on the index, which is considered hazardous.