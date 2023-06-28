230628-newslocal-methowbrushfire 01.jpg
Wenatchee Valley firefighters pull hoses to fight a brushfire on the hillside above Methow Street early into the fire in South Wenatchee Tuesday.

WENATCHEE — The Methow Saddlehorn Fire burned 150 acres Tuesday after utility workers sparked a fire in South Wenatchee.

The fire is 100% contained but not yet extinguished, said Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett on Wednesday. Fire lines held overnight.

Anna Payne, Wenatchee, holds her daughter Adalyn, 3, who was emotionally shaken as a brushfire across Methow Street from their home burned up the hillside Tuesday. Payne said she was informed they were at a Level 2 evacuation.
A Chelan County deputy runs down Methow Street to notify residents of a possible evacuation from a brushfire burning across the street from their houses Tuesday.

Methow Saddlehorn Fire

The areas enclosed in green are under Level 1 — be ready — evacuation notice which is expected to remain in place throughout the day, Wednesday, due to the Methow Saddlehorn Fire. The fire began Tuesday afternoon.
Wenatchee Valley firefighters remove sage brush from around the property of Merlin Fitzhugh on Methow Street as a brushfire moves down the hillside behind them. Fitzhugh was on a level 2 evacuation notice. A fire engine was stationed next to his home and office of Gold Mountain Storage.
A helicopter drops a load of water on a brushfire above Methow Street in Wenatchee Tuesday.


