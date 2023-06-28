The areas enclosed in green are under Level 1 — be ready — evacuation notice which is expected to remain in place throughout the day, Wednesday, due to the Methow Saddlehorn Fire. The fire began Tuesday afternoon.
Anna Payne, Wenatchee, holds her daughter Adalyn, 3, who was emotionally shaken as a brushfire across Methow Street from their home burned up the hillside Tuesday. Payne said she was informed they were at a Level 2 evacuation.
Wenatchee Valley firefighters remove sage brush from around the property of Merlin Fitzhugh on Methow Street as a brushfire moves down the hillside behind them. Fitzhugh was on a level 2 evacuation notice. A fire engine was stationed next to his home and office of Gold Mountain Storage.
WENATCHEE — The Methow Saddlehorn Fire burned 150 acres Tuesday after utility workers sparked a fire in South Wenatchee.
The fire is 100% contained but not yet extinguished, said Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett on Wednesday. Fire lines held overnight.
Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 1:15 p.m. to the 2100 block of Methow Street after a Chelan County PUD crew accidentally started the fire while working in the area, Brett said.
Within a couple hours, the fire had burned around 125 acres of steep hillside endangering several residential homes near Chrisand Lane and Jolen Drive, according to Kay McKellar, Wenatchee Valley Fire District spokesperson.
Brett said the Chelan County PUD did a good job reporting the fire but due to the steep hillside and “receptive” fuels were unable to contain the fire.
As of Wednesday morning, no structures were damaged by the fire. Firefighters are expected to put out the fire tonight, Brett said. But if the fire “escalates” due to the weather and/or heat, then they will dispatch more resources.
A fixed-wing hydroplane dumps a load of water on a hillside fire in South Wenatchee on June 27, 2023.
PHOTOS | Readers share photos of June 27th wildfire in South Wenatchee
A fixed-wing hydroplane dumps a load of water on a hillside fire in South Wenatchee on June 27, 2023.
Photo by Drew Whitman
A fixed-wing hydroplane dumps a load of water on a hillside fire in South Wenatchee on June 27, 2023.
Photo by David Shaw
Boaters watch as a planes fly up and down the Columbia River Tuesday collecting water to put out a South Wenatchee wildfire.
Photo by Keri Marks
A plane dumps water on a brush fire burning in South Wenatchee June 27, 2023.
Photo by Jeffrey Story
Pictured is the Methow Street fire burning Tuesday in South Wenatchee.
Provided photo/Melody Collins
A brush fire burns Tuesday on a hillside near Citation Loop in South Wenatchee.
Provided photo/Cass McKay
The Methow Street brush fire as seen from the south on Tuesday.
Provided photo/Kathleen Chapin
A helicopter releases water onto a brush fire burning in South Wenatchee on June 27, 2023.
Provided by Sam Carlson
A plane drops water on the Methow Street brush fire burning Tuesday in South Wenatchee.
Provided photo/Erin Rebar
Pictured is the Methow Street fire burning Tuesday in South Wenatchee.
Provided photo/Haley Pitts DeShazo
Pictured is the Methow Street fire burning Tuesday in South Wenatchee.
Provided photo/John Reagan
An airplane flies over head on it's way to or from the Columbia River where water was collected to douse a wildfire in South Wenatchee on June 27, 2023.
Photo by Drew Whitman
Pictured is the Methow Street fire burning Tuesday in South Wenatchee.
Provided photo/Kari Matthews
Pictured is the Methow Street fire burning Tuesday in South Wenatchee.
Provided photo/Marsha N Perry Gayle
Pictured is the Methow Street fire burning Tuesday in South Wenatchee.
Provided photo/Melissa Rizzs
Pictured is the Methow Street fire burning Tuesday in South Wenatchee.
Provided photo/Madai Lara
A brush fire burns in South Wenatchee June 27, 2023.
Photo by Wendy Renee Navone
A plane dumps water on a brush fire burning in South Wenatchee June 27, 2023.
Photo by Mindy Hurt
A helicopter dumps a load of water on a hillside fire in South Wenatchee on June 27, 2023.
Photo by David Shaw
The roads at the 2100 block of Methow Street, near Saddlehorn Avenue, and at Methow and Squilchuck Road were closed and reopened yesterday.
Level 1 — be aware — evacuation notices will remain in place through the day for hillside properties on Pitcher Canyon Road, Methow Street (from 1900 block to Squilchuck Road), Silver Lane, Saddlerock Loop, Trigger Lane, Olen Drive and Circle Street.
The same locations were under Level 2 — be ready to leave — evacuation notice Tuesday afternoon through around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when they were dropped to Level 1.
Extra fire crews were mobilized Tuesday to support the local firefighters, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Several firefighters were sent out Wednesday morning to reinforce their position near the Silver Lane, Champion Lane and Trigger Lane area where the fire is the hottest, Brett said.
Eight aircraft responded to Tuesday’s fire and hand crews from the U.S. Forest Service and state Department of Natural Resources were deployed, as well, allowing firefighters to stay on each flank of the fire.
At the height of the wildfire season, however, the scarcity of resources like aircraft becomes an important factor to consider, Brett said.
“We appreciate the public’s support and for respecting the evacuation notices,” he said.
Brett also said he appreciated the support of Ballard and Lifeline Ambulance which were also present during yesterday’s response to protect the public and firefighter’s safety.
Tuesday’s fire was in roughly the same location as the August 2021 Rooster Comb Fire that burned 88 acres and started on the 2300 block of Methow Street after sparks from a power saw set grass on fire.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone