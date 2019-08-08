STEHEKIN — The town of Stehekin is now under under a Level 1 (be aware) evacuation notice after the nearby Devore Creek Fire doubled in size overnight.
The fire passed a predetermined line, called a management action point, last night which triggered the precautionary evacuation notices, said Rich Magnussen of Chelan County Emergency Management.
People are not being asked to leave their homes at this point, but to be aware of the fire, he said.
“It reached the point where we thought it was prudent to ask (the sheriff's office) to make folks aware that they should keep an eye on it,” said spokesman Andy Lyon of the Phoenix National Incident Management Team.
The fire, which is burning roughly three miles southwest of Stehekin, has grown 232 acres since it was last measured Tuesday, according to a Thursday morning news release. It’s now a total of 425 acres.
The management team is using a heavy-load helicopter to drop water ahead of its path, which cools possible fuels and reduces the chance of spot fires, said spokesman Andy Lyon.
But the area is expecting high temperatures and gusting winds today, which may lead to more fire growth, he said.
“Fire is driven by fuel, terrain and weather. It’s on a really steep slope, it hasn’t burned in recorded history and it’s going to be really hot and windy,” he said. “All three factors means there’s potential for growth today. The variable is which way the wind blows.”
Crews from the Forest Service, including the Entiat Hotshots, have nearly finished prepping a fire line near Stehekin, Lyon said.
“They’re doing a little more work on it today,” he said. “But it has been prepped and is ready to be used if the fire were to ever get that far.”