A brush fire burns Friday below Fancher Heights in East Wenatchee.

 World Photo/Pete O'Cain

Updated, 4:15 p.m. Friday

EAST WENATCHEE — Fire crews have begun leaving the scene of a brush fire that burned about a half-acre of grass and sage Friday.

The fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the area of 27th Street NE and North Baker Avenue.

By 4 p.m., most crews were headed back to their respective stations after stopping the fire from spreading, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Douglas County Fire District 2. 

The cause is under investigation. Early reports indicated the fire began in a house, but no homes were damaged, McKellar said.

3:25 p.m. Friday

EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley crews are responding to a brush fire in East Wenatchee.

