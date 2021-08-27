featured Update | Crews stop East Wenatchee brush fire By Pete O'CainWorld staff writer Pete O'Cain Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 27, 2021 Aug 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.75/week Buy Now A brush fire burns Friday below Fancher Heights in East Wenatchee. World Photo/Pete O'Cain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Updated, 4:15 p.m. FridayEAST WENATCHEE — Fire crews have begun leaving the scene of a brush fire that burned about a half-acre of grass and sage Friday.The fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the area of 27th Street NE and North Baker Avenue.By 4 p.m., most crews were headed back to their respective stations after stopping the fire from spreading, said Kay McKellar, spokeswoman for Douglas County Fire District 2. The cause is under investigation. Early reports indicated the fire began in a house, but no homes were damaged, McKellar said.3:25 p.m. FridayEAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley crews are responding to a brush fire in East Wenatchee.The fire was reported about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the area of 27th Street NE and North Baker Avenue. Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152ocain@wenatcheeworld.com oron Twitter@peterocain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brush Fire Ne Wenatchee Valley Story Spokeswoman Politics Botany Pete O'Cain Reporter I cover cops, courts and fires, plus a little bit of everything else. Central Washington grad, Marine Corps vet, typo king. Author twitter Author email Follow Pete O'Cain Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read More News Update | All Level 3 and 2 evacs Twentyfive Mile Fire dropped to Level 1 +8 Aug 27, 2021 Wildfires Update | Crews stop East Wenatchee brush fire +2 Aug 27, 2021 Wildfires Franz wants federal wildland firefighters vaccinated Aug 24, 2021 Wildfires Nason Fire reaches 150 acres +2 Aug 20, 2021 News Update: No. 2 Canyon fire knocked down Aug 15, 2021 News Actualizado: Se mandan alertas de evacuación por incendio cerca de Twenty-Five Mile Creek +2 Aug 15, 2021 Local News Update | Moe Canyon Fire contained +3 Aug 12, 2021 Wildfires Red Apple Fire may have started near orchard road, not burn pile Aug 11, 2021 Wildfires Commission closes Horselake Road, cites fire danger Aug 10, 2021 Wildfires Update | Cub Creek 2 Fire half contained, evacuations removed +8 Aug 10, 2021