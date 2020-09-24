Update 2:30 p.m. Thursday:
COULEE CITY — Officials say the fire at the west end of Road 32 NE is nearly contained.
The 100-acre fire was reported at 10:10 a.m. Thursday and as of 2:15 p.m. is 90% contained, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Strahl Canyon Road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
---------
COULEE CITY — Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning in the northeast corner of Douglas County.
The 100-acre fire is burning in sage and grass at the west end of Road 32 NE, said Undersheriff Tyler Caille. Strahl Canyon Road has been closed.
“It’s very remote,” Caille said. “It’s right along the banks of the Columbia River.”
Local fire districts are on scene and have requested a helicopter be dispatched due to what was described as inaccessible terrain, Caille said.
The fire was reported at 10:10 a.m. and a couple nearby residents have been notified.