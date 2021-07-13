Updated, Wednesday 9:26 a.m.
WINTHROP — Okanogan County has canceled its Level 3 evacuation notice for residents by Twin Lakes. Community members can now return to their homes.
WINTHROP — Level 3 evacuations — leave now — have been issued for residents in the Twin Lakes area outside Winthrop due to an active fire.
An emergency alert urging immediate evacuations of the Twin Lakes development was sent out around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday from Okanogan County.
Residents advised to be cautious of emergency vehicles responding to the area.