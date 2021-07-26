Updated, 8:45 a.m. Monday
WINTHROP — Air quality in Mazama, Winthrop and Twisp is expected to reach unhealthy levels as winds bring in smoke from the Cub Creek and Cedar Creek fires.
Officials are projecting the unhealthy to hazardous air quality to last as long as until evening for Twisp and Winthrop. Smoke should ease up in Mazama by the afternoon.
Both nearby wildfires grew in size over the weekend.
The Cub Creek Fire is 10% contained at 44,100 acres, according to a Monday morning report from the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest Service. The Cedar Creek Fire is 11% contained at 24,647 acres.
Wildfire smoke from Canada may also hit those in the Methow Valley on Monday.
— Luke Hollister, World staff writer
Updated, noon Saturday
WINTHROP — Fires outside Winthrop continue to grow.
The Cedar Creek Fire near Mazama and Highway 20 has grown by about 7,500 acres since Wednesday to 22,415 acres, according to a news release Saturday from the Northwest Incident Management Team 8. Officials say it’s 11% contained.
Approximately 459 people are assigned to the Cedar Creek Fire. Crews are hoping to keep the fire at high elevations above the valley and away from property, the release said.
Highway 20 remains closed from milepost 165 to 184. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The Cub Creek 2 Fire has shown similar growth to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire north of Winthrop grew by 7,600 acres since Wednesday and was estimated Saturday at 42,786 acres and 10% contained, according to California Incident Management Team 1.
Approximately 441 people are assigned to the fire.
The Delancy Fire, located 2.5 miles west of the Cedar Creek Fire on the north side of Highway 20, is 223 acres in size.
3:45 p.m. Wednesday
WINTHROP — A pair of wildfires outside Winthrop have burned nearly 50,000 acres and led authorities to issue emergency evacuation orders to more than 400 homes.
The Cub Creek 2 Fire five miles north of Winthrop has burned 35,134 acres and the Cedar Creek Fire near Mazama is estimated at 14,857 acres.
One structure and one travel trailer have been confirmed to be destroyed and there are reports of two more buildings lost as a result of the Cub Creek 2 Fire, said Okanogan County Emergency Management Director Maurice Goodall on Wednesday.
No structures have been destroyed in the Cedar Creek Fire.
Though smaller, the Cedar Creek Fire has prompted more evacuations.
Goodall said 301 homes are under a Level 3 evacuation — leave now — and 731 are under Level 2 — be ready to leave.
Mapping provided by the Esri Disaster Response Program shows the fire is burning along Highway 20 from about milepost 172 and milepost 180.
The fire was reported July 11 and believed to have been caused by lightning. Officials estimate Cedar Creek is 11% contained.
The Cub Creek 2 Fire was reported July 16. The cause is under investigation. It’s estimated at 5% containment.
Goodall said 128 homes are under Level 3 evacuations and 142 are under Level 2 evacuations.
Highway 20 remains closed from milepost 165 to 184. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the state Department of Transportation.