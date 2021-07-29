Updated, 8:40 a.m. Thursday
WINTHROP — The Cub Creek and Cedar Creek fires near Winthrop continue to grow as crews begin to see some containment improve and worsen.
The Cub Creek fire has burned an estimated 52,832 acres and is 18% contained as of this morning, up from 13% a day ago, according to an Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest report.
The Cedar Creek Fire grew Wednesday to 35,685 acres resulting in a drop in containment from 13% to 10% in the evening.
The fire has moved in a south-westerly direction through heavy fuels, burning past the end of the dozer line being built to connect to Thompson Ridge, according to the report.
Crews in the Cub Creek fire dropped more than 6,000 gallons of water overnight on hot spots on the western flank of the fire near Deer Creek and into Sweet Grass Butte, according to a morning report
Today, crews will work to tie multiple hand and dozer lines with existing roads on the south-eastern flank of the fire.
The top priority is to reduce heat and fuels, especially near Ramsey Creek and up into Tripod Creek. Lower drainages in this area remain a challenge for ground crews, according to the report.
Management of the Cub Creek Fire will transfer Friday evening to a Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2.
A heat advisory has been issued for Eastern Washington as temperatures in the Methow Valley could reach the upper 90s today and well over 100 degrees by Saturday at lower elevations, according to the report.
With minimal wind blowing today, air quality will continue to be smoky over the valley.
— Oscar Rodriguez, World staff writer
Updated, 9:27 a.m. Tuesday
WINTHROP — The Cedar Creek and Cub Creek fires continue to grow near Winthrop as crews attempt to contain both blazes.
The Cub Creek Fire has burned 51,168 acres and is just 11% contained, according to a Tuesday morning Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest report. It has more than doubled in size since Saturday.
The Cedar Creek Fire has steadily grown and is 33,462 acres with 13% containment. It has forced the closure and evacuation of all guests at the popular Sun Mountain Lodge resort near Winthrop.
Ground crews fighting the Cub Creek Fire in the west and north ends have been dealing with dense smoke, limiting aircraft visibility, as they attempt to stop the fire, according to the report.
Air quality has dropped for many in the Methow Valley due to smoke in stagnant air, according to the report.
A smoky forecast of unhealthy to hazardous air is projected for Winthrop on Tuesday, according to the report. Mazama and Twisp should also expect periods of smoky air as well.
Officials are holding two community meetings about the fires in Winthrop and Twisp for residents to attend. The Winthrop meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mack Lloyd Park. The Twisp meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Twisp River Park.
— Luke Hollister, World staff writer
Updated, 8:45 a.m. Monday
WINTHROP — Air quality in Mazama, Winthrop and Twisp is expected to reach unhealthy levels as winds bring in smoke from the Cub Creek and Cedar Creek fires.
Officials are projecting the unhealthy to hazardous air quality to last as long as until evening for Twisp and Winthrop. Smoke should ease up in Mazama by the afternoon.
Both nearby wildfires grew in size over the weekend.
The Cub Creek Fire is 10% contained at 44,100 acres, according to a Monday morning report from the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest Service. The Cedar Creek Fire is 11% contained at 24,647 acres.
Wildfire smoke from Canada may also hit those in the Methow Valley on Monday.
— Luke Hollister, World staff writer
Updated, noon Saturday
WINTHROP — Fires outside Winthrop continue to grow.
The Cedar Creek Fire near Mazama and Highway 20 has grown by about 7,500 acres since Wednesday to 22,415 acres, according to a news release Saturday from the Northwest Incident Management Team 8. Officials say it’s 11% contained.
Approximately 459 people are assigned to the Cedar Creek Fire. Crews are hoping to keep the fire at high elevations above the valley and away from property, the release said.
Highway 20 remains closed from milepost 165 to 184. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The Cub Creek 2 Fire has shown similar growth to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire north of Winthrop grew by 7,600 acres since Wednesday and was estimated Saturday at 42,786 acres and 10% contained, according to California Incident Management Team 1.
Approximately 441 people are assigned to the fire.
The Delancy Fire, located 2.5 miles west of the Cedar Creek Fire on the north side of Highway 20, is 223 acres in size.
3:45 p.m. Wednesday
WINTHROP — A pair of wildfires outside Winthrop have burned nearly 50,000 acres and led authorities to issue emergency evacuation orders to more than 400 homes.
The Cub Creek 2 Fire five miles north of Winthrop has burned 35,134 acres and the Cedar Creek Fire near Mazama is estimated at 14,857 acres.
One structure and one travel trailer have been confirmed to be destroyed and there are reports of two more buildings lost as a result of the Cub Creek 2 Fire, said Okanogan County Emergency Management Director Maurice Goodall on Wednesday.
No structures have been destroyed in the Cedar Creek Fire.
Though smaller, the Cedar Creek Fire has prompted more evacuations.
Goodall said 301 homes are under a Level 3 evacuation — leave now — and 731 are under Level 2 — be ready to leave.
Mapping provided by the Esri Disaster Response Program shows the fire is burning along Highway 20 from about milepost 172 and milepost 180.
The fire was reported July 11 and believed to have been caused by lightning. Officials estimate Cedar Creek is 11% contained.
The Cub Creek 2 Fire was reported July 16. The cause is under investigation. It’s estimated at 5% containment.
Goodall said 128 homes are under Level 3 evacuations and 142 are under Level 2 evacuations.
Highway 20 remains closed from milepost 165 to 184. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the state Department of Transportation.