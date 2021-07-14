NCW — The wind forecasted for the Wenatchee area will make battling local wildfires more challenging. However, it will not be enough to improve the air quality.
A red flag warning has been issued for Wenatchee, beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday and running through 11 p.m. Thursday. The warning forecasts humidity between 10% and 15% on Wednesday, and 15% to 25% on Thursday.
“Anything under 20%, especially under 15%, can lead to explosive fire growth,” said Ken Daniel, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “The conditions out there today, depending on your elevation, are certainly near 10 to the low teens.”
Daniel said smoke would remain in the region for the foreseeable future until a strong enough wind blows it out. The wind on Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
“It’s not going to be enough to sweep out the smoke, and unfortunately it will just make dealing with the existing fires a little more tricky,” Daniel said. “With the breezy wind and low relative humidity and much warmer than normal temperatures, especially today, it just leads to more difficult conditions.”
The fires are also impacting the air quality in the region.
A map from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Wenatchee had an air quality score of 33. Zero to 50 is considered good, while 51 to 100 is considered moderate air quality. Air quality is similar in Leavenworth, at 35.
To the north, where several large fires are burning, air quality is lower. Twisp has an air quality of 81, while Omak is at 142.
Any score between 100 and 150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
“It’s at the point now where there are so many fires around Central and Eastern Washington, and surrounding areas for that matter, that it’s just all going to add to that soupy, smoky mix out there,” Daniel said.
Daniel said people should prepare for an extended fire season, and be cautious about starting new fires.
“People out there should be firewise, and be especially careful not to generate any new fires,” Daniel said. “It is going to be a long fire season.”
Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Lucas McComas tells Patti and Dave Leonard they should get ready to leave as the Red Apple Fire approaches them across from Lure Lane off of Easy Street Tuesday night, July 13, 2021. "We aren't leaving," said Mrs. Leonard. They have built greenspace around their metal-roofed home. Mr. Leonard was the fire chief for Lake Wenatchee. He said they have lived there for 14 years and this is the third brush fire they've had to deal with.
World photo/Don Seabrook Jamie Nyenhuis, Cashmere, right, waters down dogs that were being kenneled at Anthony Duffy's (at left) Two Tails Training and Boarding business on Lure Lane. The Red Apple Fire was burning just up the road from them.
World photo/Don Seabrook Anthony Duffy gets a dog out of his truck for water outside his Two Tails Training and Boarding business on Lure Lane. The Red Apple Fire was burning just up the road from them. "Thank God it wasn't on the weekend," Duffy said. "We would normally have 30 dogs." He only had to move seven that were in his kennels into the truck to be ready to evacuate.
