20220914_091429.jpg
Smoke conditions Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee Valley as seen from atop The Wenatchee World building on South Mission Street in Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — Smoke conditions improved for the second consecutive day in the Wenatchee Valley. More relief could arrive Thursday and Friday.

Air quality Wednesday morning was rated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “moderate” in Wenatchee, with a measurement in Sunnyslope “unhealthy” levels on the air quality index, according to Washington Smoke Blog, an air monitoring site operated by a group of Washington government agencies.

20220914_091429.jpg
Smoke conditions Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee Valley as seen from atop The Wenatchee World building on South Mission Street in Wenatchee.
20220914_091502.jpg
Smoke conditions Monday morning in the Wenatchee Valley as seen from atop The Wenatchee World building on South Mission Street in Wenatchee. Much of East Wenatchee was not visible.


Pete O’Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

