WENATCHEE — Smoke conditions improved for the second consecutive day in the Wenatchee Valley. More relief could arrive Thursday and Friday.
Air quality Wednesday morning was rated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “moderate” in Wenatchee, with a measurement in Sunnyslope “unhealthy” levels on the air quality index, according to Washington Smoke Blog, an air monitoring site operated by a group of Washington government agencies.
That’s an improvement from Tuesday morning when most of Wenatchee’s air quality was considered “unhealthy.” Air quality on Monday was measured as “hazardous.”
The smoke comes from fires in the Cascade Mountains, but it’s expected to continue to dissipate.
Air quality will be mostly “moderate” with some areas rated “unhealthy for sensitive groups” between Leavenworth and Wenatchee, but air quality is expected to improve Thursday and particularly Friday as winds enter the region, according to airfire.org.
Air quality Thursday in Wenatchee is expected to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in the morning, but “moderate” through the night. Leavenworth will experience “unhealthy for sensitive groups” levels in the morning and afternoon, but “moderate” conditions in the evening and night, according to airfire.
Chelan, which is expected to have “moderate” air quality Wednesday, is forecasted to see “moderate” air quality again most of Thursday, before transitioning to “good” air quality at night.
