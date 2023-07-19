220913-newslocal-valleyofsmoke 01.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

The Wenatchee Valley is shrouded in smoke looking north from Skyline Drive along Western Avenue in September 2022.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

NCW — When is wildfire smoke harmful to my health? What are its effects? Can I wear a surgical mask to protect myself?

These are questions often asked in the Wenatchee Valley and in a growing number of U.S. states each year during wildfire season.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?