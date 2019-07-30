July 30-- Jul. 30--In all of Hayden Williamson's baseball fortunes, the past three months have been the times of his life.
And they just happen to include the sport's famed post-game celebrations: dog-piling.
"It's an experience you'll never forget," the 19-year-old catcher from La Center said. "You'll remember that more than any specific play in each game.
"That's your goal in baseball: that means you just won something big."
For Williamson, that's meant dog-piling not once, but three times the past three months. Two of them meant World Series trips. First with his Bellevue (Neb.) University baseball team, qualifying for its first NAIA World Series since 2016, and recently last week with Primetime Baseball to clinch a spot in the 18U Babe Ruth World Series.
Now, he's aiming for another. Primetime (37-13-3) kicks off its World Series beginning Aug. 2 in Mobile, Ala., for its second World Series appearance in the past three seasons. Williamson also was part of that team that reached the 2017 Babe Ruth World Series in central Washington.
Williamson isn't taking his time with Primetime for granted. It's a baseball rebirth of sorts for the 2018 La Center High graduate who missed his entire college freshman season with a torn hip muscle. He took a medical redshirt this past spring, but gained valuable experiences attending practices and games. He also traveled with his college team for its NAIA World Series run in Lewiston, Idaho.
The day after its final game, a 9-3 loss to Georgia Gwinnett, Williamson played its first game with Primetime.
Playing for Primetime has been a win-win on multiple levels.
"I feel like it's a good level and good competition for me on a rehab," Williamson said. "I see some quality pitching, and I"m able to get the confidence back up and get challenged at certain points."
By the time Williamson joined a veteran Primetime team featuring players from various Clark County schools, the team was about one-fourth through its season, Williamson said.
Primetime won its state tournament over the July 4 weekend, then won its regional tournament July 21 in Calgary, Alberta, outscoring opponents 92-18 in six games.
Battle Ground High grad Tyler Russell struck out five over five innings in the 6-4 regional win over Calgary AAA and Hudson's Bay's Alan Merrill got the two-inning save. Williamson went 2-for-2 as part of the team's five hits.
It marked the second time in three seasons Primetime qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series.
The pitching, offense and defense is peaking at the right time, Williamson said.
"No doubt," he said, "the past month."
Williamson is one of four players, in addition to Battle Ground's Dylan Grotte and Dillon Hamilton and King's Way High grad Cole Sherertz from the 2017 Babe Ruth World Series team, and that experience is second to none, he said.
"For most people, it's once in a lifetime," Williamson said. "I'm blessed to be able to go twice in three months.
"I hope we can keep it going and come back to Washington with rings on our fingers from the World Series."
16-18 Babe Ruth World Series
Mobile, Ala.
Aug. 2-9
Primetime Baseball's roster
1 Dylan Grotte
2 Preston Thorton
3 Hayden Willianson
4 Dillon Hamilton
5 Jaxon Mills
7 Travis Pitner
8 Peyton Westrick
10 Wyatt Wooden
13 Tyler Russell
16 Phil Smith
18 Wyatt Autrey
19 Trevor Torppa
20 Alan Merrill
21 Tanner McDonald
24 Reid Hope
28 Mike Quintana
43 Cole Sherertz