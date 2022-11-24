Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Chris Daniel Winery
2018 Syrah, Columbia Valley, $32 (96 cases)94 points(Best of Class)
Judges’ notes: Last fall, Napa Valley winemaker Chris Daniel Stewart and his parents in Quincy saw their 2017 Syrah cap the 2021 wine competition calendar with a Double Platinum at the 22nd annual Platinum Awards. Their latest release of Syrah is remarkably reminiscent, and it qualifies for the 2022 Platinum with this best-of-class award in Wenatchee. There’s a steady stream of black fruit, lavender, vanilla, baking spices and toast. The midpalate is full and rich, akin to blackberry jam, as silky tannins, light oak notes and black cherry juice make for a delicious finish. It’s among the four red wines by Chris Daniel to achieve a gold medal or better this year in the Wenatchee judging.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
2743 Highway 283 N., Quincy
(509) 398-1417
chrisdaniel.wine
Siren Song Winery
2021 Belle Tavel Rosé, Lake Chelan, $30 (274 cases)94 points
Judges’ notes: High-tech refugee Kevin Brown describes the inspiration for each wine he makes. (Many of those wines are produced from grapes he grows.) This rosé of Grenache reminds him of a late-night meal while touring southern Rhône with his wife Holly, who recommends serving this with a summer salad featuring strawberries and pecans. It’s a delightful expression featuring cherry blossoms, white peach, plump raspberries and sweet watermelon. Thanks to the juicy finish, it’s ripe, fruity and clean.
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
