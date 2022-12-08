Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Gold
Sauvignon Blanc
Eagle Creek Winery
2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, $28 (164 case)95 points
Judges’ notes: This second-generation estate winery in the woods outside of Leavenworth draws from venerable Balcom & Moe Vineyards north of the Tri-Cities for one of the highest-scoring wines at the North Central Washington Wine Awards. Paul Sharpe, who handles the winemaking duties for his stepfather, Ed Rutledge, keeps the focus on the fruit in brilliant fashion. The bouquet of grapefruit, nectarine and lemongrass is realized on the palate as the scintillating citrusy profile is clean, crisp and elongated.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
2019 Gemelli Super Tuscan, Yakima Valley, $40 (71 cases)93 points
Judges’ notes: Chelan Valley winemaker Erik Cooper has made the pursuit of Brunello clone Sangiovese a focus at his family’s new project in Manson, so he works with Chandler Reach Vineyard west of Red Mountain for this three-barrel work incorporating Cabernet Sauvignon that could be labeled in the U.S. as “Sangiovese” because that variety makes up 75% of the end product. It features classic notes of raspberry and cherry alongside light toast, lavender, marigold and white pepper as the barrel influence adds roundness to the tannins, making for a full-bodied and flavorful expression of this Italian grape in Washington.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
