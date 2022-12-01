Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Malaga Springs Winery_Syrah Rose_2019.jpg

Malaga Springs Winery 2019 Syrah Rose

Malaga Springs Winery 2019 Syrah Rosé, Columbia Valley, $22 (125 cases) 94 points

Ancestry Cellars_Provocant_2018.jpg

Ancestry Cellars 2018 Provocant


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

