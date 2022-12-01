Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Malaga Springs Winery 2019 Syrah Rosé, Columbia Valley, $22 (125 cases) 94 points
Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Malaga Springs Winery 2019 Syrah Rosé, Columbia Valley, $22 (125 cases) 94 points
Judges’ notes: The rosé group proved to be the most competitive and consistently delicious category during this year’s North Central Washington Wine Awards judging. Malaga Springs winegrower Allen Mathews came through with one of the three recipients of a unanimous gold medal — a double gold. What makes this extra special is that it proves a quality rosé should not be ignored even if it has been in bottle more than one year. Why? Because this same wine was awarded a gold medal during our judging in 2020. This spring, it showed no sign of slowing down, offering a wow factor with aromas of watermelon, stone fruit and rose petals. And while the nose is one of ripe fruit, the structure is bone-dry, offering flavors of Fuji apple and pineapple that are tightened up with a bite of Rainier cherry.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
345 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga
(509) 679-0152
Ancestry Cellars 2018 Provocant, Columbia Valley, $30 (209 cases) 93 points
Judges’ notes: Woodinville winemaker Jason Morin has been so charmed by the Lake Chelan wine community that he’s opened a second tasting room in Manson and moved his family to the valley. This Right Bank-Bordeaux blend of Merlot (56%), Cabernet Sauvignon (33%) and Cabernet Franc is easy to enjoy with persistent aromas and flavors of plum, blackberry and vanilla, which make for a very drinkable profile.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
50 Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 741-9006
13590 NE Village Square Drive #1035, Woodinville
(425) 435-6551
Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.