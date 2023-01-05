Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Rio Vista Wines
2021 Wild Rose Rosé, Columbia Valley, $26 (110 cases)
– 93 points
Judges’ notes: John Little Jr. takes a different approach to this version of Wild Rose by going with Cabernet Franc and Tempranillo rather than involving Barbera and Malbec as he’s done previously. The result is a dry and food- friendly rosé with notes of light strawberry, raspberry, sweet herbs, Pink Lady apple and a sense of minerality that made it a standout. “It’s very much to my liking,” remarked one judge, adding, “and the pleasing tartness in the long finish will help to keep one from drinking this too quickly.”
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
Judges’ notes: One of the core varieties at this Manson winery is Merlot, and Oscar Castillo relies on Amos Rome Vineyard — planted in 1998 — and Top Mac. The blend of those sites creates a melodious Merlot that’s big on black cherry, dark plum, graphite and baking spices, which are held together by layers of chocolaty tannins. Enjoy it by the glass at the on-premise BBQ in the Vineyard — where the grapes are grown and the wines and ciders are crafted by Castillo — paired with the Raspberry Chipotle BBQ Rib Sandwich.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone