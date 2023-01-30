Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Sigillo Cellars
Sigillo Cellars
2019 Malbec, Columbia Valley, $38 (183 cases)
92 points
Judges’ notes: Much of the Bordeaux program at Sigillo Cellars is grown by the team at historic Sagemoor Farms, and the Malbec is pulled from Weinbau — vineyard manager Lacey Lybeck’s nearly 40-year-old site on the Wahluke Slope. The region ranks among the warmest in the state, and ripeness was not an issue with this Malbec. It is abundant with black cherries and boysenberry, offering pleasing fruitiness and fine-grained tannins. There’s some weight to the mouthfeel, described as the richness in the flight, yet there’s balance thanks to the raspberry juiciness in the finish.
2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan
(509) 888-5713
8086 Railroad Ave., Snoqualmie
(425) 292-0754
Errant Cellars
2021 Patio White, Columbia Valley, $20 (37 cases)
92 points
Judges’ notes: Once again, Quincy winemaker Megan Couture-Bates pulls down a gold medal for her Patio White program. While it is Riesling that serves as the foundation for this off-dry blend, Viognier takes the aromatics to another level, as white peach, pear, green apple and dusty minerality combine for an incredibly attractive, complex and bright porch-pounder. It’s a gateway wine for those who don’t yet appreciate Riesling, and an ideal way to enjoy her tasting room and patio downtown on B Street — a block north of the public library.
15 B St. SE, Quincy
(509) 289-9422
