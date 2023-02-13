Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.
Lone Point Cellars
2019 Last Point Reserve Red Wine, Columbia Valley, $50 (103 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: Jessica Munnell — one of Washington’s top winemaker talents — has served as the consultant on Jim Divis’ new vineyard and winery project he operates with his chef/wife. For this vintage, Divis pulled from Red Mountain to help him achieve greatness again with the Last Point Reserve. The Left Bank Bordeaux approach shows a similar restraint of barrel, making for a profile of strawberry Red Vines licorice, black cherry, star anise and sassafras root. Just as he did with the 2018 Last Point, Divis got high marks for the nose and applause for the tannin management — particularly for a youthful product off brawny Red Mountain.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
6 Lakeview Way, Brewster
(509) 689-1010
Tipsy Canyon Winery
2021 Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, $26 (262 cases)
92 points (Best of Class)
Judges’ comments: The Boeing Employees Wine and Beer Making Club has helped give rise to several of Washington state’s wineries, and Mark Garvin retired from the aircraft manufacturer to launch Tipsy Canyon Winery above the north shore of Lake Chelan. One of his early commercial efforts was a 2019 Chardonnay that went on to win a Platinum via Great Northwest Wine. His latest bottling seems on a similar track after meriting best-of-class honors in Wenatchee. It’s fruit-forward from stem to stern, presenting an assortment of orchard and citrus notes that hit on Bosc pear, lychee and lemon — making for a long, clean, crisp and versatile Chardonnay.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson
(509) 741-5501
Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213
World staff writer
