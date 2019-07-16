July 16-- Jul. 16--A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence late Sunday after her car struck a pedestrian in an intersection in Spokane Valley.
Gina M. Duer, 42, of Deer Park, was driving her Hyundai sedan east on Trent Avenue and approached a green light at Vista Road shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
At the same time, Dominick D. Pirtle, 28, of Spokane, was crossing Trent on foot, although he did not have the right of way.
Pirtle was injured and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he was listed in satisfactory condition Monday afternoon. The WSP identified his jaywalking as the cause of the collision but also arrested Duer on suspicion of DUI. She was booked into the Spokane County Jail.