Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--A woman was killed Wednesday night when she crashed an older model BMW sedan into a tree in Fern Prairie.

Clark County sheriff's deputies and medics were dispatched at 10:32 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash at Northeast 14th Street and 249th Avenue, north of Camas. A caller told 911 that a car had crashed into a large tree, according to a Clark County Sheriff's Office news release.

Arriving medics found a woman dead inside the wrecked BMW, the news release says.

"It is apparent that excessive speed is a causing factor in this (crash)," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the driver has been identified, but her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

